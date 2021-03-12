California hits vaccine benchmark, paving the way for Sonoma County to reopen more businesses

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County here .

State health officials said Friday that California reached a key vaccination milestone getting shots in arms of 2 million of the state’s poorest residents, action that paves the way for Sonoma County to finally more broadly reopen and expand business operations on Sunday.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of health and human services, confirmed Sonoma and 12 other counties are now eligible to resume more business and public activities.

Hitting that threshold triggered a state reassessment of the county’s progress curtailing coronavirus transmission and made it easier for the county to qualify to advance from the most restrictive purple tier of the state’s four-part community reopening plan.

The county has been stuck in the purple tier, reserved for those areas among California’s 58 counties with widespread COVID-19 circulation, since the state launched its Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening road map in late August.

A county spokesman confirmed Friday the area will move Sunday into the red tier, the next step under the state’s guidelines.

This less restrictive stage will allow local restaurants to resume indoor dining at 25% customer capacity and several other businesses could expand operations. For example, gyms could resume workouts inside at 10% capacity and grocery stores could expand from 50% to full capacity.

“The move to the red tier is the most hopeful news that our community has received in a long time. But now is not the time to let up. We need to continue to be smart and safe,” said Lynda Hopkins, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

“That means wearing our masks, avoiding large gatherings and, most of all, getting tested. Getting tested is one of the best tools we have at our disposal to control the spread of the virus and to further reopen our economy.”

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide vaccine push into the most impoverished California neighborhoods — home to 8 million residents. State officials said that as soon as COVID-19 inoculations go into the arms of 2 million people living in those disadvantaged communities, they would make the key viral transmission benchmark for reopening slightly easier.

Since the 2 million vaccination threshold is reached, a county in the purple tier like Sonoma needs a daily virus infection rate no higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, up from 7. Sonoma County’s case rate Tuesday — the latest weekly assessment by the state — sat at 9, and the adjusted level was 8.2 per 100,000, which would qualify the county to expand community reopening as long as its virus test positivity rates don’t jump.

Sonoma County has been on the cusp of expanded reopening for a couple of weeks.

For local residents and businesses alike, the stiff restrictions have been painful. There’s continued isolation and at-home virtual education for most students and massive financial hemorrhaging at many companies.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.