California is picking 15 more $50,000 winners in COVID-19 vaccine lottery Friday

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
June 11, 2021, 10:23AM
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is playing game show host again on Friday, picking 15 more $50,000 winners in the state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

Last Friday was the first drawing for $16.5 million in prize money aimed at encouraging residents to get their shots ahead of the state’s June 15 reopening.

In that drawing, one of the winners was from Mendocino County, three each came from Los Angeles, San Diego and Santa Clara and two from San Francisco. Alameda, Orange, and San Luis Obispo counties also had one each.

Watch the drawing live at 10:30 a.m. here:

