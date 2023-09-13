California lawmakers move to ban irrigation of some decorative lawns

In response to an executive order that Newsom issued during the most recent drought, the State Water Board starting in June 2022 banned use of drinkable water to irrigate ornamental grass at commercial, industrial and institutional facilities. The ban was extended through June 2024 unless the board renews or rescinds it before then.

The board also is developing new water conservation rules that would require urban water suppliers to ban the irrigation of non-functional turf with drinking water starting in 2025, spokesperson Edward Ortiz told CalMatters.

“I think it’s going to be hard to have a giant lawn that no one uses and continue to water it … You’re going to stand out, and not in a good way.” Matt Keller, Santa Clara Valley Water District

Sandra Giarde, executive director of the California Landscape Contractors Association, said the bill is unnecessary because of the state’s emergency drought measure.

Giarde said she is concerned that people will replace grass with rocks or other hardscaping, “and that creates heat islands,” she said. Grass, she added, “has its place. Just if people would stop over-watering it, that would be really great.”

Matt Keller, spokesperson for the Santa Clara Valley Water District, which serves approximately 2 million people in the heart of Silicon Valley, said he expects the bill to ramp up pressure on businesses to remove lawns.

Since June 2022, the district has received more than 100 reports from community members about businesses that have failed to comply.

“That kind of peer pressure is powerful,” he said. “I think it’s going to be hard to have a giant lawn that no one uses and continue to water it … You’re going to stand out, and not in a good way.”

The problem with ‘turf’

Lawns, known by landscapers as “turf,” are thirsty, drinking up more water than any other vegetation analyzed in California, according to a state report.

The Pacific Institute, a global water think-tank, estimates that tearing out grass and replacing it with less water-demanding plants would reduce water use across California by about 1 million to 1.5 million acre-feet per year, enough to supply about 4.5 million households. About 400,000 acre-feet of conservation a year could be squeezed out of businesses, institutions and industrial facilities, the report says.

The massive Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, a major water importer and a sponsor of the bill, estimated that tearing out non-residential decorative grass across all of Southern California would save about 300,000 acre-feet per year — enough to serve about 900,000 households.

Under the bill, property owners designate which lawns are considered “functional,” and local water systems and governments would be tasked with enforcement.

The ban would roll out in stages, starting in 2027 with government properties, and in 2028 for other institutional, commercial and industrial properties.

The State Water Resources Control Board, in certain circumstances, can give three-year extensions if necessary. And state-designated disadvantaged communities don’t have to comply until 2031 or when they receive state funding, whichever comes sooner.

Owners of especially large properties must certify to the state every three years that they’re meeting the requirements starting in 2030 or 2031.

Whether California’s current temporary ban has actually reduced irrigation at businesses isn’t clear. Local water suppliers and municipalities are tasked with enforcement, and they are not required to report progress to the state.

Heather Cooley, director of research at the Pacific Institute, an Oakland water supply think tank, said her sense is that awareness of the current ban and compliance with it have been “relatively low.”

She said she expects to see more durable changes under the bill’s longer deadlines and certification requirements for larger property owners.

“I think the legislation is really oriented towards transforming our landscapes, rather than just an emergency,” Cooley said. “It does mean that when we do have a drought, there’s not as much pressure than to reduce usage because our supplies are in better shape.”

Nonfunctional grass: ‘You know it when you see it’

Charles Bohlig, water conservation supervisor at the East Bay Municipal Utility District, one of the state’s largest water providers, said it’s difficult to tease apart the conservation impacts of any one measure like the state’s temporary irrigation ban for ornamental grass.

Another challenge for the East Bay district under the new legislation will be identifying all the nonfunctional grass across its 322 square mile service area.