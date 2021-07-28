California residents urged to conserve electricity during Flex Alert Wednesday

California’s electric grid operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday because of higher-than-normal temperatures in inland Northern California.

The California Independent System Operator has asked consumers statewide to conserve electricity from 4-9 p.m. The operator is expecting increased use of air conditioning to strain the state’s power supply.

The agency is urging residents to precool their homes by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees and to use major appliances before 4 p.m. Blinds and drapes should be drawn to keep the cool air inside.

Once the alert kicks in, the agency asks residents to turn off unnecessary lights, delay using major appliances until after 9 p.m. and to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits.

Reduced electricity use during a Flex Alert can prevent further power interruptions or emergency measures such as rotating power outages, the agency said.

