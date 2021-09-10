California Senate approves $5 million for Highway 37 marsh restoration

A bill introduced by Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, passed the Senate and Assembly late Thursday, paving the way to reverse the effects of sea level rise along one of the North Bay’s most overcrowded highways.

Senate Bill 170 will allocate $5 million toward environmental mitigation, marsh restoration and sea level rise protection along Highway 37, as Dodd announced in a statement on Friday.

“Global warming has triggered a dangerous rise in tidal waters across the San Francisco Bay and that’s now threatening a vital commuter route,” Dodd said in a news release. “This funding helps us address the environmental degradation of our wetlands and advance improvements to this critical transportation artery.”

The funds came in addition to another $3 million secured in the budget passed in July, money set to be used for roadway improvements along the highway to reduce traffic congestion.

