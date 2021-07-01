California sets date for recall election targeting Newsom

California on Thursday set Sept. 14 as the date for the recall election targeting California Gov. Gavin Newsom, leaving it up to voters to decide whether to oust a sitting governor for just the second time in the state's history.

On the same day, Sonoma County voters also will decide whether to oust District Attorney Jill Ravitch from office in a recall election spearheaded by local developer Bill Gallaher. And Rohnert Park voters will decide whether to outlaw the use and sale of fireworks going forward in a special election secured by people who want that tradition to live on.

The timing of the gubernatorial recall contest is likely to boost turnout in both local elections and save some costs for contests that previously would have be run without any state cost sharing.

The tight recall election timetable, outlined by Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, gives prospective candidates just over two weeks to decide whether to jump into an expected frenzied race to replace Newsom, though a cadre of notable Republicans launched unofficial campaigns months ago with promises of loosening the Democrats’ ironclad grip on California’s state government.

“Now that Newsom actually has to campaign, I’m wondering if he’s up to the task,” said Anne Hyde Dunsmore, campaign manager for Rescue California, one of the main recall proponents. “We haven't had to do much because he seems to be doing something every day that helps us.”

Newsom and his supporters have dismissed the recall effort as a long shot ploy by the Republican Party to force its unpopular conservative agenda on Californians who support the governor’s policies, including his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting the environment and advocating for gun control measures. The Democratic governor has characterized recall campaign leaders as anti-immigrant supporters of President Trump who include QAnon conspiracy theorists and fringe members of the right wing.

Juan Rodriguez, the leader of Newsom’s anti-recall campaign, said California voters now have an opportunity to “reject this Republican power grab.”

“This Republican recall is a naked attempt by Trump Republicans to grab control in California — powered by the same Republicans who refused to accept the results of the presidential election and are now pushing voter suppression laws across the country,” Rodriguez said in a statement.

The recall effort against Ravitch has been bankrolled by Gallaher, the CEO of Gallaher Homes and founder of Oakmont Senior Living and Poppy Bank. He poured nearly $800,000 into an effort to gather more than 32,000 signatures from registered voters to prompt the recall election. He’s also funding a series of 28 mailers against Ravitch that began hitting local mail boxes last month.

Ravitch, who already has announced she will not seek a fourth term in the regular election in June 2022, has called Gallaher’s efforts a “revenge campaign,” pointing to her prosecution of his company for abandoning elderly residents who had no means of evacuating themselves from two Santa Rosa care homes during the 2017 Tubbs fire.

Gallaher has said he launched the recall to assure “steady, competent public safety in our county.” He has declined to be interview requests through a campaign spokesman.

The countywide special election will cost less than the original estimate of $600,000 to $900,000 because of the statewide recall running on the same day, said Sonoma County elections chief Deva Proto. She did not have an updated figure Thursday.

In Rohnert Park, voters will be asked whether the April 27 council-enacted ban on fireworks sales and use within city limits should remain in place. The referendum election put that ban on hold, allowing fireworks sales and use to go forward on Thursday.

The long-standing sales support a number of local civic groups and sports clubs. But the growing threat posed by wildfires, especially during a severe drought, convinced three members to approve the ban, joining seven of the county’s nine other cities in outlawing fireworks.

City costs could run anywhere from $51,542 to $141,000, according to a prior estimate. The city clerk was not immediately available Thursday to shed light on how the statewide recall vote could affect those costs.

One the greatest potential threats to Newsom’s political survival would be a challenge from the left. Thus far, no prominent California Democrats have publicly entertained entering the race, and most have pledged to stay out of it.

But candidates have a limited window to mull over the idea — the final day to file paperwork to run is July 16. The opportunity to lead the largest state in the union may prove too enticing to ignore, even for someone outside the realm of politics.