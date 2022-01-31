California to pay for wildfire retrofits up to $40,000 per home, starting with rural San Diego

Fearing wildfire, Jack Dillender has been doing everything within his budget to harden his three-bedroom house, which is nestled between the windswept, boulder-strewn hillsides of Dulzura. The rural hamlet, within 10 miles of the Mexico border, is among several nearby communities along state Route 94 routinely blasted by flames and dangerously intrusive embers.

The 42-year-old, who lives with his fiancée and her two children, said he's been slowly installing double-paned windows, as well as relentlessly chopping back vegetation on the 47-acre property.

The process has proven tremendously expensive and time consuming. However, he said, he's better off than many of his neighbors.

"A lot of the people are lower income; the houses are older, and the properties are large," said Dillender, who somewhat ironically, works as a technician for Seamans servicing fire alarms and sprinkler systems in office buildings.

Now help could be on the way. California recently launched a novel $100 million pilot program in collaboration with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to pay for home retrofits in high-fire areas.

San Diego County has been chosen by state officials to spearhead the new initiative — doling out up to $40,000 per home across 500 backcountry residences from Dulzura to Campo. Firefighting officials have only just started taking applications for the three-year endeavor, which aims to tackle everything from installing ember-resistant screens on home vents to replacing windows, siding and roofs.

County Fire Deputy Chief Dave Nissen, who has worked in the region's bucolic eastern communities for 30 years, said he hopes that folks will take advantage of the free upgrades.

"We're not here to push this down anybody's throat, but at the same time, we think it's a high-value program," he said. "We just want to take the time to make sure people are making a well-informed decision, whether they want to be a part of this or not."

Ember storms

The financial-assistance program, mandated under Assembly Bill 38 in 2019, came in the wake of the devastating Camp Fire, which laid waste to the town of Paradise a year earlier.

The blaze, which jumped from home to home, often leaving surrounding trees intact, showcased a disturbing trend long familiar to those living in Southern California. Suburban subdivisions and even entire towns that abut wildland areas can catch fire in ember storms that travel far ahead of a flame front.

In short, homes become the fuel — especially those structures built before California rolled out a series of fire-resistant building codes starting in the 1990s.

"Houses are accelerants, but if you do the work — defensible space, building codes — you can minimize the acceleration that a subdivision can generate when a wildfire comes screaming over the ridgeline," said Char Miller, a professor of environmental analysis at Pomona College who has written extensively about wildfires.

Wildfire prevention in California has largely focused on using heavy equipment to thin densely packed, fire-starved forests, such as in the Sierra Nevada. Hundreds of millions of dollars are currently slated for such work under spending approved by Gov. Gavin Newsom as well as the $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill.

However, in recent years, a growing chorus of researchers and environmental advocates have pointed out that much of the state's structure loss from uncontrolled conflagrations happens not in heavily forested areas, but in communities surrounded by brush and grasslands.

While chainsaws do little to tamp down the threat of wildfire in Southern California's chaparral-covered hillsides, for example, hardening structures against ember storms can offer significant protection, according to experts.

A recent study from UC San Diego found that homes built after the state's wildfire building codes went into effect were significantly less likely to be destroyed in a large blaze. By comparison, states without such construction requirements, such as Colorado and Oregon, have seen rates of destruction remain relatively unchanged for decades.

"I am surprised at how clear it is in the data," said Judson Boomhower, co-author of the report and environmental economist at UC San Diego. "It's not often in social science that the answer just falls out like it did here."

Fire-prone homes

Dillender moved to Dulzura about seven years ago, purchasing an older home that had survived the deadly 2007 Harris fire. A trailer park right down the road was devastated by the 90,440-acre blaze, which destroyed 548 structures and killed eight people.

The San Diego native believes strongly in the value of upgrading his home. He said nearby conflagrations regularly pepper the community with potentially dangerous ash and embers. While double-paned windows can keep flames and radiant heat from bursting into a home, sealing off eaves and vents reduce the likelihood that a barrage of firebrands will sneak in and explode the structure from the inside out.