The forecast for Tuesday calls for partly cloudy skies, temperatures into the mid-80s and a barely containable sense of possibility.

June 15 has been circled on California’s calendar for more than a couple months now — not a finish line so much as the portal to a future that looks like our pined-for past, one with bustling cubicles, busy dance floors and packed concerts. A world where leaving home without an N95 mask is not a tragedy, and zoom is what you do in a crowded Peloton class.

“I’m calling June 15 the literal and figurative ‘no more tears,’” said Peter Rumble, CEO of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce. “I’m very hopeful we can get to a point where life is maybe not back to normal, but something that approximates it. Where we don’t forget good health practices and what’s smart, but we can start to live our lives again.”

But the promise of a great, statewide reopening is generating confusion, and even resentment, among those who feel jerked around by the relentless and sometimes inconsistent health restrictions of the past 15 months.

Cody Brown, owner of the The Dirty bar, had experienced difficulties dealing with the city during the pandemic, including permitting for a new $30,000 outdoor patio and the temporary fence that surrounds it. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

“My confidence in Gavin Newsom, and my confidence in Sonoma County and the health adviser of California, is at 0.001%, just like the mortality rate of COVID,” said Cody Brown, who owns The Dirty, a downtown Santa Rosa bar, and co-owns Crooks Coffee with his mother. “They have screwed us over so many times. They say June 15, and then (county health officer Dr. Sundari) Mase will say nope, we’re closed three more weeks because someone got COVID in, like, Lake County. So I have no idea about June 15.”

Brown is not an impartial observer. The economic hardships triggered by state and local health orders have crippled his business and brought him close to poverty.

COVID-19 has killed just under 600,000 Americans — 0.18% of the population, but closer to 1.8% of the 33.4 million who have been infected, according to the CDC. Sonoma County has reported 30,616 COVID-positive cases — equating to about 6% of the local population — and 316 deaths as of Friday.

But Brown isn’t alone in pointing to mixed messaging from health officials and elected leaders.

Newsom, the California governor, hasn’t backed away from his basic pledge on the reopening. On April 6, at a press conference in San Francisco, he announced that the states’ Blueprint for a Safer Economy — the color-coded, frequently frustrating tier system that has largely set the boundaries of public life since last summer — would disappear in mid-June.

From left, Charlie, 8, Kasey, Harper, 10 and Paul Rush celebrate Charlie’s birthday at HopMonk Tavern in Sebastopol. The brewpub will increase indoor seating and start live music in the "Abbey" inside when the state reopens. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

“We are seeing bright light at the end of the tunnel,” Newsom said that day.

But the governor has dimmed that light at times.

On May 11, Newsom emphasized that the state would not require face coverings after June 15. The next day, he walked it back. Then, on June 4, fielding questions from reporters at what was supposed to be a publicity event surrounding the first Powerball-style vaccine lottery drawing, Newsom said California’s state of emergency would remain in effect past June 15, despite the plans for reopening.

“You’ve got the governor in a press conference saying, essentially, ‘I never promised we’re getting rid of all the requirements June 15,’” Rumble observed. “That kind of statement makes everybody very concerned. His words have considerable impact, and you’ve got people trying to plan their entire lives around what their business can do.”

The guidance for office space and factory floors has become particularly tangled.

Cal/OSHA, the state agency that oversees workplace safety, had issued standards that would require employees to mask up unless everyone in the room is vaccinated. Not exactly the carefree playground many had pictured. Then things got really muddled Wednesday.

“Anything goes, right? If you’re not vaccinated, you’re supposed to wear a mask. But it’s all self-attested. So it’s honor-code stuff.” ― Dr. George Rutherford, professor of epidemiology at UC San Francisco

Dr. Tomás Aragón, director of the California Department of Public Health, announced the state would align with the federal government and allow fully vaccinated workers to ditch their masks. But the Cal/OSHA board met at a special meeting that evening and delayed repealing its mask mandate, kicking the can to at least June 17. Just days away from reopening, companies were still on uncertain footing.