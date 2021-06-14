Subscribe
The HopMonk Tavern in Sebastopol will increase indoor seating and start live music in the Abbey inside when the state reopens. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

California’s big pandemic reopening fuels joy, confusion in Sonoma County

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 14, 2021, 6:37AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The forecast for Tuesday calls for partly cloudy skies, temperatures into the mid-80s and a barely containable sense of possibility.

June 15 has been circled on California’s calendar for more than a couple months now — not a finish line so much as the portal to a future that looks like our pined-for past, one with bustling cubicles, busy dance floors and packed concerts. A world where leaving home without an N95 mask is not a tragedy, and zoom is what you do in a crowded Peloton class.

“I’m calling June 15 the literal and figurative ‘no more tears,’” said Peter Rumble, CEO of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce. “I’m very hopeful we can get to a point where life is maybe not back to normal, but something that approximates it. Where we don’t forget good health practices and what’s smart, but we can start to live our lives again.”

But the promise of a great, statewide reopening is generating confusion, and even resentment, among those who feel jerked around by the relentless and sometimes inconsistent health restrictions of the past 15 months.

Cody Brown, owner of the The Dirty bar, had experienced difficulties dealing with the city during the pandemic, including permitting for a new $30,000 outdoor patio and the temporary fence that surrounds it. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
“My confidence in Gavin Newsom, and my confidence in Sonoma County and the health adviser of California, is at 0.001%, just like the mortality rate of COVID,” said Cody Brown, who owns The Dirty, a downtown Santa Rosa bar, and co-owns Crooks Coffee with his mother. “They have screwed us over so many times. They say June 15, and then (county health officer Dr. Sundari) Mase will say nope, we’re closed three more weeks because someone got COVID in, like, Lake County. So I have no idea about June 15.”

Brown is not an impartial observer. The economic hardships triggered by state and local health orders have crippled his business and brought him close to poverty.

COVID-19 has killed just under 600,000 Americans — 0.18% of the population, but closer to 1.8% of the 33.4 million who have been infected, according to the CDC. Sonoma County has reported 30,616 COVID-positive cases — equating to about 6% of the local population — and 316 deaths as of Friday.

But Brown isn’t alone in pointing to mixed messaging from health officials and elected leaders.

Newsom, the California governor, hasn’t backed away from his basic pledge on the reopening. On April 6, at a press conference in San Francisco, he announced that the states’ Blueprint for a Safer Economy — the color-coded, frequently frustrating tier system that has largely set the boundaries of public life since last summer — would disappear in mid-June.

From left, Charlie, 8, Kasey, Harper, 10 and Paul Rush celebrate Charlie’s birthday at HopMonk Tavern in Sebastopol. The brewpub will increase indoor seating and start live music in the "Abbey" inside when the state reopens. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
“We are seeing bright light at the end of the tunnel,” Newsom said that day.

But the governor has dimmed that light at times.

On May 11, Newsom emphasized that the state would not require face coverings after June 15. The next day, he walked it back. Then, on June 4, fielding questions from reporters at what was supposed to be a publicity event surrounding the first Powerball-style vaccine lottery drawing, Newsom said California’s state of emergency would remain in effect past June 15, despite the plans for reopening.

“You’ve got the governor in a press conference saying, essentially, ‘I never promised we’re getting rid of all the requirements June 15,’” Rumble observed. “That kind of statement makes everybody very concerned. His words have considerable impact, and you’ve got people trying to plan their entire lives around what their business can do.”

The guidance for office space and factory floors has become particularly tangled.

Cal/OSHA, the state agency that oversees workplace safety, had issued standards that would require employees to mask up unless everyone in the room is vaccinated. Not exactly the carefree playground many had pictured. Then things got really muddled Wednesday.

“Anything goes, right? If you’re not vaccinated, you’re supposed to wear a mask. But it’s all self-attested. So it’s honor-code stuff.” ― Dr. George Rutherford, professor of epidemiology at UC San Francisco

Dr. Tomás Aragón, director of the California Department of Public Health, announced the state would align with the federal government and allow fully vaccinated workers to ditch their masks. But the Cal/OSHA board met at a special meeting that evening and delayed repealing its mask mandate, kicking the can to at least June 17. Just days away from reopening, companies were still on uncertain footing.

And for public-facing businesses, there’s still the question of how to enforce proof of vaccination.

“Anything goes, right?” said Dr. George Rutherford, professor of epidemiology at UC San Francisco. “If you’re not vaccinated, you’re supposed to wear a mask. But it’s all self-attested. So it’s honor-code stuff.”

Despite the moving parts, it looks like the lid will be lifted from a wide range of businesses Tuesday, including restaurants, bars, wineries and breweries, movie theaters, gyms, museums, family entertainment centers, live performances and private events — all of which have been operating at various degrees of limited capacity. The state won’t require customers to wear facial coverings to enter any of them.

Ricky Ray plays live at the HopMonk Tavern Beergarden in Sebastopol on Thursday, June 9, 2021. The brewhouse will increase indoor seating and start live music in the Abbey inside when the state reopens. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Parties can be as large as your ice chests and plumbing allow. Masks are required in K-12 schools, on planes, buses and trains, and in airports and depots, but the state is not mandating any travel restrictions (though it is advising residents to avoid nonessential travel unless they are fully vaccinated).

As always, local health officers have the ability to keep more stringent restrictions in place, but Mase has no intention to do so in Sonoma County. “I talk to the state weekly,” she said. “I’m 100% behind what they’re doing.”

All in all, June 15 looks like a big leap in the continuum of advances Sonoma and other California counties have made since the deadly winter coronavirus surge of December and January.

“We still have guests coming in who tell us, ‘We haven’t been out like this for so long,’” said Jess Gordon, general manager of HopMonk Tavern in Sebastopol. “But every day, it feels like we’re getting less comments like that. I feel like the culture of masks, the culture of distancing, while people are still erring on the side of caution, there’s a noticeable difference in our guests.”

And soon there will be a noticeable difference in HopMonk. The Sebastopol tavern has been seating customers outside for many weeks, and has serenaded them with local musical acts. But the venue’s indoor space has remained closed — including the Abbey, the venerable stage that has been quiet for 15 months. That will change. The remodeled Abbey’s first public indoor show is booked for Friday.

Rick Gaines works out with weights at the Parkpoint Health Club in Healdsburg on Thursday, June 10, 2021. The club will open completely on Tuesday, June 15 after maintaining a limited capacity recently. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Local gyms are counting the hours until Tuesday as well. Sweatmood, which focuses on cycling classes and full-body circuit training, moved into a larger facility in Rohnert Park in March but hasn’t been able to take full advantage. “We’ve had to turn down people every day,” owner Kari Cinnamon said.

Parkpoint Health Clubs are a larger operation, with locations in Santa Rosa, Healdsburg and Sonoma, but the local chain has experienced similar challenges, and its clients have similar needs. Those include a desire to work out without having to breathe through a mask.

“Our members and staff have been great about doing it, but a lot of members are asking recently if they’re vaccinated, if that’s no longer a requirement,” assistant general manager Heidi Desmond said. “We’ve also had people who are really excited about having our saunas and spas open again.”

Parkpoint currently offers a mix of indoor, outdoor and remote classes, and that will not immediately change June 15. Some members seem to be waiting to see the gym fully reopened, or the mask mandate officially dropped — or for their own comfort level to return — Desmond said, and she and her team are trying to accommodate them.

Ruby Jensen, 10, right, and Nayelli Vomvolakis, 11, play in the family pool at the Parkpoint Health Club in Healdsburg on Thursday, June 10, 2021. The club will open completely Tuesday, June 15 after maintaining a limited capacity recently. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
They’re not the only ones approaching this with trepidation.

“I see June 15, and a little piece of me is nervous about how we roll this out,” Gordon said. “We’ve done everything in our power to prepare for it. But we’re being cautious booking shows for June. We’re having conversations with staff, like, ‘This is what it might look like.’”

While most people will be using their hands to high-five old friends or open bottles of wine after June 15, some among us will be crossing their fingers, hoping this awakening isn’t too much, too soon.

“My worry is mainly for the unvaccinated,” Mase said. “We’re trying and trying, but we’re going to have more cases in that group as we open more. It’s inevitable. I hope we won’t have significant negative outcomes. We’ve done a great job, obviously, vaccinating our most vulnerable, meaning our older population. But there’s immunocompromised people. And we saw deaths early on in (otherwise) perfectly well people who were younger. We don’t want to see any more deaths.”

Sonoma County’s test positivity rate has ticked up to 1.4% lately, driven mostly by unvaccinated residents in the 25-34 age range, Mase said. Overall, though, she and others in public health are feeling pretty good about June 15. Case rates throughout the Bay Area are manageable, and in this county, about 72% of the eligible population has now been at least partially vaccinated. Vaccine supply exceeds demand, and the vaccines seem to be holding their own against the virus’ genetic variants, a major concern over the past few months.

“Would I rather be in Europe, where they’re actually checking your vaccine status at the door? Maybe,” Rutherford said. “Like if I’m going into a movie theater or something. I’m on the distal side of 65, as we say in medicine. I might be hesitant do certain things. By and large, though, I’m not worried. I’m pretty sanguine being fully vaccinated.”

As are most people, judging by the many maskless faces appearing around the region and suddenly competitive restaurant reservation lists. There’s an ongoing communal decompression that has everyone thinking about life’s potential, rather than mere survival.

Family and friends celebrate Olivia Drenner's birthday at HopMonk Tavern in Sebastopol on Thursday, June 9, 2021. The business will increase indoor seating and start live music in the Abbey inside when the state reopens. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Cinnamon, for one, said to watch for her out on the town Tuesday night; she’ll be the loud, happy one. Rumble looks forward to resuming his dormant jujitsu classes, and Desmond can’t wait to see smiles and facial expressions again. Mase is eager to visit her elderly in-laws, and to take her son to visit college campuses.

All those things we used to take for granted.

“I’m feeling a sense of relief, like everybody else,” Mase said. “The light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer and closer.”

Somewhere in there is a joke about an oncoming train. In the spirit of June 15 and rebuilding optimism after the most dreadful 15 months in collective memory, how about we just let it go.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

