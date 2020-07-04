California’s COVID-19 monitoring list

These are the metrics the state is using to determine which counties need help controlling resurgence of the coronavirus. Counties that are placed on the state’s watchlist for three days are subject to restrictions, which include the closure of bars and movie theaters, and a halt on indoor dining and drinking at restaurants, brewpubs and wine tasting rooms.

Elevated disease transmission

These metrics are affected by the volume of virus tests conducted and who is being tested. A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission criteria if:

1. Case rate per 100,000 people is greater than 100 over a 14-day period. Sonoma County’s case rate is 106.

OR

2. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is less than 25 and testing positivity, the share of all testing that results positive, over a 7-day period is greater than 8.0%. Sonoma County’s testing positivity rate is 2%.

Increasing hospitalizations:

A county is flagged if:

1. Its hospitals are seeing more than a 10% increase in the average number of confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized from one 3-day period to the next. Sonoma County’s hospitalizations rose 3%.

Limited hospital capacity:

In addition to overall hospital capacity, other key indicators of hospital capacity include availability of intensive care unit (ICU) beds and ventilators.

A county is considered to meet the limited hospital capacity if:

1. Less than 20% of staffed ICU beds are available. Sonoma County hospitals have 7.5% of hospital ICU beds available, though local officials say more ICU beds can quickly be added.

OR

2. Less than 25% of ventilators are available. Sonoma County has 82.4% of ventilators available at local hospitals.

Testing:

Counties are expected to average more than 150 tests per day per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period. Sonoma County is averaging 790 daily tests.

Sources: Sonoma County Department of Health Services; California Department of Public Health; California Hospital Association

