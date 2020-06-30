California's slide from coronavirus success to danger zone began Memorial Day

The seeds of the latest surge in coronavirus cases in California appear to have been planted around Memorial Day.

People had been pent up in their homes; businesses shuttered for months amid the stay-at-home order began to open. And as the reopening accelerated, a lot of people were ready to get out.

The beckon of summer rituals followed — day trips to the beach, Memorial Day barbecues, graduation celebrations, Father's Day gatherings. Around the same time, historic protests began, triggered by outrage over the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd while in police custody, which sparked unprecedented demonstrations across the nation, including in the streets of California.

It would take a few weeks of incubation. But it's now clear that Memorial Day was the beginning of something. A Los Angeles Times analysis has found that new coronavirus hospitalizations in California began accelerating around June 15 at a rate not seen since early April.

Statewide, the daily number of people in hospitals with a confirmed infection of the coronavirus has jumped nearly 50% from when it had been stable in mid-April, The Times found. As of Saturday, there were 4,498 people hospitalized; in mid-April, the daily average was about 3,100.

It can take two weeks for the virus to incubate in the body, and an additional week or two after that to result in the hospitalization of severely ill people. That means more people may have gotten exposed to the virus around the week of Memorial Day or shortly thereafter, said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a medical epidemiologist and infectious-diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Health officials and experts always knew that easing stay-at-home orders would result in a higher level of cases. But they also said they had to make progress in reopening.

Continuing to keep society shut down at such an extreme state for too long causes its own ill effects, whether it be more homelessness and deaths due to greater poverty or the effects of denying schoolchildren their in-person education, Kim-Farley said.

"It's a luxury to shelter in place," added Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, chair of UC San Francisco's Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics. "We have to think about how we open and minimize risk. We're going to be living with this virus for a long time."

But there is no textbook to figure out how to reopen California safely amid the world's worst pandemic in a century, faced with a never-before-seen coronavirus.

The only way to figure out how to open is to do it gradually and dial things back if the disease spreads so fast it might overwhelm hospitals later. And that's what's happening now, Kim-Farley said.

"Now, we're recognizing things are going up. So we're dialing it back down again," Kim-Farley said.

A Times analysis found that as of Sunday, 5.9% of coronavirus test results received over the last week are positive. That's a significant jump from the figure the previous week, when it was 4.8%.

The rate is even worse in Los Angeles County: As of Sunday, the seven-day average of coronavirus tests being confirmed as positive was 8.7%. Two weeks ago, it was 5.8%.

Across the state, public health officials have expressed alarm at the rising rate of cases and hospitalizations. On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered Los Angeles County and four counties in the San Joaquin Valley — Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare — to shut down bars. Imperial and San Joaquin counties, which have not allowed bars to reopen, are being ordered by the state to keep them closed.

The state also recommended that the following counties issue orders closing bars: Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Stanislaus and Ventura. State officials are recommending that two Bay Area counties, Contra Costa and Santa Clara, keep bars closed.

State officials say the consumption of alcohol in bars impairs judgment and leads to decreased use of face coverings and keeping socially distant from other people. The spaces are also loud, often requiring people to speak in louder voices, which can lead to the spray of potentially infectious oral droplets while talking.

It was on June 12 that Newsom allowed counties to decide when to allow bars to reopen; L.A. County gave the green light June 19.

As of Sunday, 16 California counties have seen increases in hospitalizations that have exceeded 10% in the last three days, according to The Times' California coronavirus tracker. They affect the state's most populated regions: Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego County and the Central Valley.

"While we did anticipate increases in cases as sectors reopened, we did not expect the increases to be this steep this quickly. Without immediate actions to slow the spread, we risk having too many people requiring hospital care and possibly overwhelming our healthcare system," Barbara Ferrer, L.A. County's public health director, said Friday.