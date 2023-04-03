LOS ANGELES — California’s wet and wintry start to the year has resulted in perhaps the deepest snowpack recorded in more than 70 years, officials said Monday.

The snowpack is so deep that it currently contains roughly 30 million acre-feet of water — or more water than Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir, according to a Los Angeles Times analysis of snow sensor data. That’s enough water to cover the surface of California to a depth of 3.5 feet.

But while the bounty has eased drought conditions, experts warn that the dense Sierra Nevada snowpack will soon melt, potentially unleashing torrents of water and creating considerable concern about spring flooding in valleys, foothills and communities below.

“All of that water is going to have to come downhill sooner rather than later,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the University of California, Los Angeles. Incoming warmer weather is “good news for a lot of folks who need it, but it does mean that the ‘big melt’ is on the way.”

State officials announced the record snowpack Monday at their fourth snow survey of the season. The surveys are conducted monthly each winter at Phillips Station near South Lake Tahoe, with April 1 serving as the benchmark date when the snowpack is typically at its deepest.

The statewide snowpack on Monday was 237% of normal for the date — the deepest on record since the state’s network of snow sensors was established in the mid-1980s, and on par with earlier records measured using different tools and baselines. The snow water equivalent — or the amount of water contained in the snow — was 61.1 inches.

“As of this morning, as of right now, it’s looking like this year’s statewide snowpack will probably most likely be either the first or second biggest snowpack on record dating back to 1950,” said Sean de Guzman, manager of snow surveys for the Department of Water Resources.

De Guzman said 1952, 1969 and 1983 were the only other years since the early 1900s with snowpack greater than 200% of average in April.

Snowpack in the southern Sierra was even deeper, measuring 306% of normal for the date.

The Times’ analysis is based on calculations by hydroclimatologist Michael Dettinger of UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the Desert Research Institute in Nevada.

The extraordinary snowpack was the direct result of a succession of historic blizzards and more than a dozen atmospheric river storms that began pummeling the state at the start of the year. The storms replenished rivers and reservoirs and dropped piles of snow across the state, but also caused widespread flooding, levee breaches and nearly three dozen deaths.

The abundance of water allowed state and federal agencies to drastically increase allocations for water providers across the state, and also prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to roll back some of his drought emergency restrictions, which were issued in 2021 amid the state’s driest three years on record.

But while the U.S. Drought Monitor and other indicators of dryness are significantly improved, it is possible to have too much of a good thing, experts said.

With only a few more days of chilly weather on the horizon, conditions are expected to warm and dry across much of the state in the coming weeks. That includes the San Joaquin Valley, the Owens Valley and slopes of the southern Sierra.

“As that record southern Sierra snowpack melts in the days and weeks to come — and it is going to do that between now and June — most of it is going to melt and flow downhill,” Swain said.

The rushing water could fill some of the region’s smaller reservoirs “multiple times over, which means that essentially, those reservoir operators are going to have to release water continuously, (with) potentially high flows, to maintain safety margins in these reservoirs and these dams,” he said.

How high those flows will get, and what their ultimate impacts are, will largely depend on how quickly temperatures rise.

In “normal” years, snowpack melts gradually through the spring, feeding rivers, nourishing plants and refilling reservoirs that are designed to store water through the dry months of summer.

But rapid melting brought on by an early-season heat wave — or even just a warm, humid air mass — could swamp areas already coping with flooding.

Portions of the San Joaquin Valley were inundated with so much floodwater during the recent storms that the once-dry Tulare Lake has begun to reemerge.

Similar flooding occurred in the San Joaquin Valley and Tulare Lake Basin after the winters of 1969 and 1983, Swain said.

Five of the largest reservoirs in the Tulare Basin are at an average of 67% capacity, according to state data. And unlike the Sacramento and San Joaquin River basins, the Tulare Basin does not flow into the ocean.