Rain falling off and on around the North Bay is helping to top off local reservoirs but so far has caused no major problems — at least none reported.

Though heavy at times, periods of calm between showers and downpours have allowed collected water mostly to dissipate without major surface flooding.

“We’re pacing ourselves on this one,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brayden Murdock said Saturday.

But rainfall amounts are not insignificant, and the heaviest rain is expected overnight Sunday, he said.

We've issued a Flood Watch for the North Bay counties in effect from 8 PM Sunday until 10 PM Monday for additional rainfall Sunday night. Keep up-to-date with the forecast for the latest info.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/rbPnGv5VoC — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 20, 2024

With heavier rain still coming, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the North Bay counties beginning a 8 p.m. Sunday and running through 10 p.m. Monday. Residents have been urged to watch for rapidly rising creeks and streams, roadway ponding and increased risk of shallow rock- and mudslides in slide-prone areas.

Beginning Friday, most inland areas received about 0.75 inches of rain through Saturday morning, with higher totals in the mountains, Murdock said.

After showery weather Saturday afternoon, another 0.75 inches or so was expected between around 10 p.m. Saturday and mid-Sunday morning.

An afternoon lull should be followed by a shot of heavy rain Sunday evening into Monday morning with an inch to 1.5 inches in the valleys and up to 2 inches at higher elevations.

“It does add up,” Murdock said. “Luckily, it’s not coming all at once.”

Given the expectation for heavier rain Sunday night, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for streams and creeks beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday through 10 p.m. Monday.

A few trees have fallen around the greater region. And residents in the lower Russian River area are eagerly snapping up sandbags, just to be safe, Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said.

But area rivers remained well below levels that might cause concern, including the lower Russian.

“It’s perfect because the river’s not doing much,” Baxman said. “It’s just not moving because there is enough time in between” periods of rain.

Only the Russian River in Hopland is expected to approach flood level, rising just above flood stage of 15 feet early Monday morning before receding promptly, according to the most recent California Nevada River Forecast.

The area around Highway 175 where it crosses the river east of Highway 101 in Hopland is typically among the first places to flood during storms.

Both Lake Mendocino and Lake Sonoma are technically full and above water supply targets and are holding some spare water at the moment.

But they remain within allowable levels and below flood control stage. No releases are currently scheduled, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

Increasingly saturated soils are likely to raise the risk of downed trees and power outages as storms pass through, while heavy periods of rain could still cause urban and small creek flooding.

Motorists are advised to beware of changing conditions.

Gusty winds are possible Sunday and Monday mornings, the National Weather Service said. There also is a slight chance of thunderstorms early Monday, particularly over the ocean.

