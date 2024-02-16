A portion of westbound Highway 12 in Santa Rosa will be closed next weekend as Caltrans continues its repaving project that began last summer.

The planned closure will start the night of Feb. 23 and continue until the morning of Feb. 26. Motorists “should prepare for significant delays or choose an alternative route.” Caltrans said in a Wednesday news release.

During that time, all westbound lanes of Highway 12 between Santa Rosa and Dutton avenues will be closed from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., except for Feb. 26, when the closure ends at 5 a.m.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., one of the two westbound lanes will be open for traffic.

🚧 Traffic Alert! Expect closures on westbound SR-12 between Santa Rosa Avenue and Dutton Avenue from 8:00 PM, Feb 23, to 5:00 AM, Feb 26. The weekend's closures expedite paving work for smoother drives. #SantaRosaTraffic #RoadWorkAlert pic.twitter.com/2aLLWph6zS — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) February 16, 2024

Crews will be demolishing and recasting concrete pavement slabs during the overnight closures, Caltrans said in the release. The full lane closures allow for quicker demolishing than during typical night closures, Caltrans said.

In the event of an emergency, Caltrans will have the ability to make a lane available for emergency vehicles to traverse the closure.

Signs will be posted alerting drivers to the detours.

Westbound lanes were supposed to be closed for the project the weekend of Feb. 2-5, though Caltrans delayed the closures due to the back-to-back storms that pounded Sonoma County with rain and damaging winds.

Caltrans will provide additional information if the upcoming work is postponed or canceled again due to weather, the agency said on its website.

The rehabilitation project, running the 3-mile stretch of Highway 12 between Llano Road and Farmers Lane in Santa Rosa, began in June.