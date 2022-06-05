Subscribe

Caltrans worker killed in North Bay highway hit-and-run, driver arrested

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 5, 2022, 2:13PM
Updated 3 hours ago

VACAVILLE — A driver was arrested after a state Department of Transportation employee was killed in a hit-and-run crash along a Northern California highway, authorities said.

Quanda McGadney, a Caltrans landscape maintenance worker, died at the scene of the crash Friday on westbound Interstate 80 near Vacaville, the department said.

The driver of the car that hit her drove away after the collision and was arrested later in the day on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was identified as a 31-year-old resident of San Francisco.

McGadney joined Caltrans in 2018. She is survived by a 9-year-old daughter and two sisters, the Sacramento Bee reported Saturday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement called McGadney a dedicated public servant and offered condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.

She is the 190th Caltrans worker to die on the job since 1921, the department said.

Caltrans acting director Steven Keck said in a statement that McGadney's death “drives home how dangerous our work on California’s roadways can be.”

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette