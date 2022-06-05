Caltrans worker killed in North Bay highway hit-and-run, driver arrested

VACAVILLE — A driver was arrested after a state Department of Transportation employee was killed in a hit-and-run crash along a Northern California highway, authorities said.

Quanda McGadney, a Caltrans landscape maintenance worker, died at the scene of the crash Friday on westbound Interstate 80 near Vacaville, the department said.

The driver of the car that hit her drove away after the collision and was arrested later in the day on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was identified as a 31-year-old resident of San Francisco.

McGadney joined Caltrans in 2018. She is survived by a 9-year-old daughter and two sisters, the Sacramento Bee reported Saturday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement called McGadney a dedicated public servant and offered condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.

She is the 190th Caltrans worker to die on the job since 1921, the department said.

Caltrans acting director Steven Keck said in a statement that McGadney's death “drives home how dangerous our work on California’s roadways can be.”