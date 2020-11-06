Camp Newman rises from ashes of devastating Tubbs fire

Ethan Magers, a 12-year-old Santa Rosan, is looking forward to dessert brownies capping Friday night dinners at summer camp and more chances to scale a 50-foot climbing structure called Adventure Mountain.

The seventh grader at a local middle school will be among about 300 elementary to high school-age children on hand for the renewal of a Jewish summer camp in the hills north of Santa Rosa devastated by the Tubbs fire of 2017.

The firestorm that roared through the Mayacamas Mountains three years ago destroyed 81 of the 90 structures at 485-acre Camp Newman, where about 25,000 youths have slept in cabins, sang, danced, swam, hiked and dined since 1997.

A $40 million rebuilding job has restored many facilities, and the camp is set to open in June, reuniting Magers with friends he’s made during previous summers.

“I was incredibly happy when I heard the news,” he said. “I was elated.”

Camp Newman, one of 15 camps operated by the Union for Reform Judaism nationwide, brings Jewish kids who live in a small minority at all other times into a nearly universal community.

“You can just be Jewish and have fun doing it,” Magers said. “The Shabbat experience is one like no other.”

Shabbat, the Hebrew word for Sabbath, begins every Friday night, marking the start of Judaism’s day of rest with a festive dinner that includes candle lighting and prayers.

But Magers also relishes the brownies, another Camp Newman tradition, followed by group dancing in the courtyard.

Erica Magers said her son once referred to the camp as his “home away from home” and has “truly become a major part of his identity.”

The camp’s reopening was “definitely a much-needed piece of good news during this stressful year,” she said.

Ari Vared, the camp’s executive director, calls the wooded retreat off Porter Creek Road, a place “where joyful Judaism comes to life.”

His life is framed by Camp Newman, having attended family camp with his parents at eight weeks old, participated as a camper and staff member for 25 years, met and also married his wife, Sarah Vared, at the camp where both were counselors. He was there with his parents and son in October 2017, leaving the day before the firestorm.

The Tubbs fire, which destroyed more than 4,600 North Bay homes and caused 22 deaths, incinerated everything but a few cabins and the pool house.

Overnight summer camps were held in 2018 and 2019 at the Cal Maritime Academy in Vallejo with a virtual camp via Zoom this summer.

Summer of 2021 will mark a return to the bucolic property that served for decades as a culinary academy for the National Union of Marine Cooks and Stewards and needed major improvements to serve as a children’s facility.

Camp Newman began on the shores of Lake Tahoe in 1947 and moved to Santa Clara County before settling 23 years ago near Santa Rosa.

Before the fire, the facility hosted about 12,000 people a year, including about 3,000 during the summer and some 9,000 more as a year-round retreat center for families, children, teens, adults, seniors and community organizations.

With $10 million in state grants and about $30 million in insurance payments, the camp is coming back better than ever, Vared said, noting a new, 500-seat dining hall that can handle 200 more people on a covered patio.

Restrooms will be gender-neutral and designed so people can leave with freshly washed and uncontaminated hands, and the camp’s core area has been regraded to make walkways more accessible, which Vared said was “a huge priority.”

The dining hall, cabins and community center are currently under construction.

Summer campers are typically in second through 12th grade and most identify as Jewish, Vared said. Throughout the rest of the year it is open to Jewish and non-Jewish groups.

Rabbi Stephanie Kramer of Santa Rosa’s Congregation Shomrei Torah, which has sent children to camp and held family retreats there, said she is excited about the reopening.

“It’s a place for the community,” said Kramer, a member of the camp’s advisory board, and “a place where kids grow up and feel connected to their authentic selves and learning Jewish values.”

Ethan Magers also is looking forward to uphill hikes to the camp’s Star of David, a wooden fixture with campers’ signatures on the back that survived the fire and affords a view of the camp and surrounding valley.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the camp will operate at 50% to 60% of capacity this summer and within a bubble featuring tests and thorough cleaning, much like the National Basketball Association established for part of its season and the playoffs, Vared said.

“Being there really feels like hope,” he said.

