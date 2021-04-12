Campaign to recall Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli announced

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, you can contact:

A newly formed recall campaign to remove Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli from office was announced Sunday night as Foppoli defies widespread calls for his resignation from both voters and prominent North Bay elected officials.

The Recall Foppoli campaign said in a statement that it intended to file necessary campaign documents Monday morning.

“Dominic Foppoli has made clear that he will not leave office, and will instead attempt to distract from the allegations against him with a strategy of blatant lies and misdirection,” Tim Zahner, chair of the Recall Foppoli campaign, said in the statement.

The announcement came at the end of a turbulent weekend for Sonoma County’s fourth-largest city. Foppoli on Saturday denied sexual assault allegations against him and sought to paint the San Francisco Chronicle’s detailed Thursday report on the allegations and the calls for his resignation as a political attack.

Foppoli then accused Town Council member Esther Lemus of sexual misconduct against him. Lemus responded by becoming the sixth woman to come forward, saying she believed the mayor drugged and sexually assaulted her twice in 2020.

Zahner said Foppoli “has to go” in Sunday’s Recall Foppoli campaign statement.

“This is part of a larger pattern of narcissistic and dangerous behavior from the Mayor that not only harms his reputation, but also creates unnecessary strain on our community,” Zahner said.

Zahner also is executive director of the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau.

All of Foppoli’s fellow council members, Sonoma County’s five supervisors, the mayors of Sonoma County’s eight other cities, state lawmakers and two U.S. representatives have called for the 38-year-old mayor and vintner to resign.

On Sunday, Foppoli’s brother, Joe Foppoli, told reporters he has taken steps to remove his brother as both CEO and co-owner of Christopher Creek Winery and is urging him to resign as mayor.

But Foppoli has so far stayed defiant, leading residents to review alternatives for his removal. The Windsor Town Council is slated for an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss its own options.

Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Deva Proto said Friday that proponents of the recall would need 20% of registered voters’ signatures in 120 days to advance to a recall on the ballot.

Windsor has 16,878 registered voters, as of the registrar’s last report of registration.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88