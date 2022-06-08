Carla Rodriguez, running unopposed, elected Sonoma County District Attorney

Carla Rodriguez, who ran unopposed in her bid to lead the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, will be the county’s next top prosecutor.

A 25-year veteran with the DA’s Office, she received 43,628 votes in ballots counted through Tuesday night.

“I’m feeling good,” Rodriguez said from CIBO Rustico Pizzeria, where she was celebrating with her husband, children and campaign volunteers before heading home to watch “Murder, She Wrote.”

“It’s been 15 months of hard work, and I’m super excited to take on the job of district attorney, and I’ve learned a lot over the past 15 months.”

Rodriguez, 50, succeeds outgoing three-term District Attorney Jill Ravitch in January.

She has received a wide range of support, including from her current boss.

“She’s a career prosecutor and understands the job,” Ravitch said ahead of Tuesday’s count. “I think she’s tuned into the many changes were seeing in the criminal justice system and the evolution in the role of prosecutor.”

Though the sole candidate in her race, Rodriguez said she hoped her message resonated with all voters.

“I’d like to think that they voted for me because have experience and compassion, and I’m able to step into the job and serve the people of Sonoma County,” she said.

