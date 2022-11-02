Students at Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School have brought a colorful replica of Mexican culture into their Petaluma school.
Students in pre-K through eighth grade re-created Mexico City’s famous Casa Azul (Blue House) Museum as their reading project for the school year.
According to teacher Kim Ribeiro, each summer Mary Collins students read a book and create a project based on their reading. This summer, the books were a picture book titled “Mi Frida” written by Amy Novesky, for the younger students, while older kids read “Who was Frida Kaho” by Sara Sebiny.
Both books were based on the life of famous Mexican artist Frida Kahlo (1907-1954) who was known for her colorful self and other portraits.
As their project, based on their reading, the students created a facsimile of Kahlo’s home, now an art museum called Casa Azul (Blue House) Museum.
Sixth, seventh and eighth graders created and painted a plywood façade and the younger students decorated the outside with paper mache accessories such as plants, animals and even people.
