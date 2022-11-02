The Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School held its grand opening of “Casa Azul” on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, which was full of student-art inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The students from TK-8th grade transformed their multi-purpose auditorium into a museum. Students streamed in to check out the art and the ofrenda on display. Some participated in a scavenger hunt. The museum is open to the public Wednesday between 1-3 or 9-11 Thursday and Friday._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)