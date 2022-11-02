Subscribe

Casa Azul comes to Mary Collins campus

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 2, 2022, 12:50PM
Updated 3 hours ago
The Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School held its grand opening of “Casa Azul” on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, which was full of student-art inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The students from TK-8th grade transformed their multi-purpose auditorium into a museum. Wednesday was also the last day of Dia de los Muertos. The museum is open to the public Wednesday between 1-3 or 9-11 Thursday and Friday._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
The Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School held its grand opening of “Casa Azul” on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, which was full of student-art inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The students from TK-8th grade transformed their multi-purpose auditorium into a museum. Wednesday was also the last day of Dia de los Muertos. The museum is open to the public Wednesday between 1-3 or 9-11 Thursday and Friday._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
The Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School held its grand opening of “Casa Azul” on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, which was full of student-art inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The students from TK-8th grade transformed their multi-purpose auditorium into a museum. Wednesday was also the last day to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The museum is open to the public Wednesday between 1-3 or 9-11 Thursday and Friday._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
The Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School held its grand opening of “Casa Azul” on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, which was full of student-art inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The students from TK-8th grade transformed their multi-purpose auditorium into a museum. Wednesday was also the last day to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The museum is open to the public Wednesday between 1-3 or 9-11 Thursday and Friday._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
Kim Ribeiro, a 2nd-3rd grade teacher at the Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School helped create the concept of “Casa Azul”. The replica of Frida Kahlo’s Blue House became a museum full of student art inspired by the Mexican artist. _(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
Kim Ribeiro, a 2nd-3rd grade teacher at the Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School helped create the concept of “Casa Azul”. The replica of Frida Kahlo’s Blue House became a museum full of student art inspired by the Mexican artist. _(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
The Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School held its grand opening of “Casa Azul” on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, which was full of student-art inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The students from TK-8th grade transformed their multi-purpose auditorium into a museum. Inside was an ofrenda which celebrates Dia de los Muertos.._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
The Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School held its grand opening of “Casa Azul” on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, which was full of student-art inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The students from TK-8th grade transformed their multi-purpose auditorium into a museum. Inside was an ofrenda which celebrates Dia de los Muertos.._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
The Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School held its grand opening of “Casa Azul” on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, which was full of student-art inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The students from TK-8th grade transformed their multi-purpose auditorium into a museum. Students streamed in to check out the art and the ofrenda on display. Some participated in a scavenger hunt. The museum is open to the public Wednesday between 1-3 or 9-11 Thursday and Friday._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
The Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School held its grand opening of “Casa Azul” on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, which was full of student-art inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The students from TK-8th grade transformed their multi-purpose auditorium into a museum. Students streamed in to check out the art and the ofrenda on display. Some participated in a scavenger hunt. The museum is open to the public Wednesday between 1-3 or 9-11 Thursday and Friday._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
The Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School held its grand opening of “Casa Azul” on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, which was full of student-art inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The students from TK-8th grade transformed their multi-purpose auditorium into a museum. Wednesday was also the last day to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The museum is open to the public Wednesday between 1-3 or 9-11 Thursday and Friday._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
The Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School held its grand opening of “Casa Azul” on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, which was full of student-art inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The students from TK-8th grade transformed their multi-purpose auditorium into a museum. Wednesday was also the last day to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The museum is open to the public Wednesday between 1-3 or 9-11 Thursday and Friday._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
Wilder Fritch, a first grader at the Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School participated in the scavenger hunt inside “Casa Azul”._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
Wilder Fritch, a first grader at the Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School participated in the scavenger hunt inside “Casa Azul”._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
Sierra Morse , 6th grade, walks through the Casa Azul art museum at the Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School with her kindergarten buddy, Jemma Chance._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
Sierra Morse , 6th grade, walks through the Casa Azul art museum at the Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School with her kindergarten buddy, Jemma Chance._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
Zoe Wakefield checks out the art inside Cherry Valley’s “Casa Azul” on Wednesday, November 02, 2022._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
Zoe Wakefield checks out the art inside Cherry Valley’s “Casa Azul” on Wednesday, November 02, 2022._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
Teacher, Kim Ribeiro (left) and principal Liza Eichert (right) of the Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School stood in awe of the student artwork displayed inside Casa Azul._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
Teacher, Kim Ribeiro (left) and principal Liza Eichert (right) of the Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School stood in awe of the student artwork displayed inside Casa Azul._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
The Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School held its grand opening of “Casa Azul” on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, which was full of student-art inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The students from TK-8th grade transformed their multi-purpose auditorium into a museum. Wednesday was also the last day to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The museum is open to the public Wednesday between 1-3 or 9-11 Thursday and Friday._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
The Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School held its grand opening of “Casa Azul” on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, which was full of student-art inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The students from TK-8th grade transformed their multi-purpose auditorium into a museum. Wednesday was also the last day to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The museum is open to the public Wednesday between 1-3 or 9-11 Thursday and Friday._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
The Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School held its grand opening of “Casa Azul” on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, which was full of student-art inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The students from TK-8th grade transformed their multi-purpose auditorium into a museum. Wednesday was also the last day to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The museum is open to the public Wednesday between 1-3 or 9-11 Thursday and Friday._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
The Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School held its grand opening of “Casa Azul” on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, which was full of student-art inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The students from TK-8th grade transformed their multi-purpose auditorium into a museum. Wednesday was also the last day to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The museum is open to the public Wednesday between 1-3 or 9-11 Thursday and Friday._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
The Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School held its grand opening of “Casa Azul” on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, which was full of student-art inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The students from TK-8th grade transformed their multi-purpose auditorium into a museum. Wednesday was also the last day to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The museum is open to the public Wednesday between 1-3 or 9-11 Thursday and Friday._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
The Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School held its grand opening of “Casa Azul” on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, which was full of student-art inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The students from TK-8th grade transformed their multi-purpose auditorium into a museum. Wednesday was also the last day to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The museum is open to the public Wednesday between 1-3 or 9-11 Thursday and Friday._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
The Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School held its grand opening of “Casa Azul” on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, which was full of student-art inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The students from TK-8th grade transformed their multi-purpose auditorium into a museum. Wednesday was also the last day to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The museum is open to the public Wednesday between 1-3 or 9-11 Thursday and Friday._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
The Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School held its grand opening of “Casa Azul” on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, which was full of student-art inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The students from TK-8th grade transformed their multi-purpose auditorium into a museum. Wednesday was also the last day to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The museum is open to the public Wednesday between 1-3 or 9-11 Thursday and Friday._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
The Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School held its grand opening of “Casa Azul” on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, which was full of student-art inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The students from TK-8th grade transformed their multi-purpose auditorium into a museum. Wednesday was also the last day to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The museum is open to the public Wednesday between 1-3 or 9-11 Thursday and Friday._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
The Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School held its grand opening of “Casa Azul” on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, which was full of student-art inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The students from TK-8th grade transformed their multi-purpose auditorium into a museum. Wednesday was also the last day to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The museum is open to the public Wednesday between 1-3 or 9-11 Thursday and Friday._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
The Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School held its grand opening of “Casa Azul” on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, which was full of student-art inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The students from TK-8th grade transformed their multi-purpose auditorium into a museum. Wednesday was also the last day to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The museum is open to the public Wednesday between 1-3 or 9-11 Thursday and Friday._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
The Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School held its grand opening of “Casa Azul” on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, which was full of student-art inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The students from TK-8th grade transformed their multi-purpose auditorium into a museum. Wednesday was also the last day to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The museum is open to the public Wednesday between 1-3 or 9-11 Thursday and Friday._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
The Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School held its grand opening of “Casa Azul” on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, which was full of student-art inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The students from TK-8th grade transformed their multi-purpose auditorium into a museum. Wednesday was also the last day to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The museum is open to the public Wednesday between 1-3 or 9-11 Thursday and Friday._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
The Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School held its grand opening of “Casa Azul” on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, which was full of student-art inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The students from TK-8th grade transformed their multi-purpose auditorium into a museum. Wednesday was also the last day to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The museum is open to the public Wednesday between 1-3 or 9-11 Thursday and Friday._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

Students at Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School have brought a colorful replica of Mexican culture into their Petaluma school.

Students in pre-K through eighth grade re-created Mexico City’s famous Casa Azul (Blue House) Museum as their reading project for the school year.

According to teacher Kim Ribeiro, each summer Mary Collins students read a book and create a project based on their reading. This summer, the books were a picture book titled “Mi Frida” written by Amy Novesky, for the younger students, while older kids read “Who was Frida Kaho” by Sara Sebiny.

Both books were based on the life of famous Mexican artist Frida Kahlo (1907-1954) who was known for her colorful self and other portraits.

As their project, based on their reading, the students created a facsimile of Kahlo’s home, now an art museum called Casa Azul (Blue House) Museum.

Sixth, seventh and eighth graders created and painted a plywood façade and the younger students decorated the outside with paper mache accessories such as plants, animals and even people.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette