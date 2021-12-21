Casa fills assistant principal position

Erika Noone has been appointed assistant principal at Casa Grande High School.

Noone has 15 years in education serving exclusively in the Rincon Valley Unified School District.

While she started out as an elementary teacher, she has also served the Rincon Valley District in a variety of other capacities. As a teacher-leader Noone led district committees, managed school-wide interventions, and led professional development.

She also served for two years as the Student Support Coordinator in Rincon Valley. In this position, she directed interventions, led data meetings, coached teachers, managed para-educators, and planned and organized assessments among other tasks.

Noone held the position of ELD Academy Principal for four summers. In this position, she ran the summer school program in Rincon Valley serving English Learner students and their families.

Noone said she is excited to join the team at Casa Grande High School, and looks forward to being engaged with the vocational programs, AP programs, small-learning communities and other unique programs at Casa Grande.