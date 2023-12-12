Casa Grande boys soccer team short four players following ‘unfair’ suspensions

Four players from Casa Grande High School’s boys varsity soccer team were suspended for six games by the California Interscholastic Federation after they participated in a tournament in Florida during the first weekend of December, according to the team’s head coach.

Suspending the players, who are all seniors, was a “terrible and unfair ruling by CIF which will have a profound impact” on the team in the 2023 season, said head coach Jordan Schlau. The players have already begun their six-game suspension, he said.

“This is a heartbreaking story for anyone who knows these players, as they are outstanding sportsmen,” Schlau said. “This CIF ruling takes away so much from them that cannot be replaced in their final senior year season.”

Pat Cruickshank, commissioner of athletics for the CIF’s North Coast Section, defended the move in an emailed statement, saying that “On Dec. 6, 2023, the administration of Casa Grande High School self-reported multiple rules violations of CIF Bylaw 600 to the CIF-North Coast Section. The school administration has acknowledged the violations and has implemented the corresponding penalties.”

Cruickshank did not respond to a Friday request asking him to elaborate on his statement.

According to a bylaw published on the CIF website, “a student on a high school team becomes ineligible if the student competes in a contest on an ‘outside’ team, in the same sport, during the student’s high school season of sport.“

The California Interscholastic Federation is described as the governing body for all high school sports in California, for both public and private high schools. It is broken into 10 individual sections, including the North Coast Section or NCS.

Ashley Rader, whose son Jackson was among those receiving suspensions, said all four players are in a club travel team outside of Casa Grande. This past fall, Rader said, she and others involved in the travel team were told about a showcase tournament that players in the club were required to attend, or would have to pay a fine if they did not attend.

“Knowing that this tournament overlapped with the high school soccer season – and typically all club play has to stop once the high school season starts – we reached out to our coach, Jordan Schlau, to see if there was any way the league would let them attend the tournament, or if we should just pay the fine,” Rader said.

“The coaches have never heard of this tournament, and therefore we contacted (Casa Grande Athletic Director) John Antonio for guidance,” Schlau said. “John, also unsure, contacted our league commissioner Scott Davis. Scott and John discussed and thought it was a permissible event.”

“We went last weekend, had an amazing tournament,” Rader said. “We come back on Monday and find out that this has been escalated to the NCS state administrator, who is now saying that the athletic director, John Antonio, and the League Commissioner, Scott Davis, made a mistake in their conversation and that they ‘did not have the authority to give permissions like that or allow that tournament to happen.’”

But when asked about it, Davis said that neither he nor anyone from the league had given the players permission to compete in the Florida tournament.

“To say they were given (permission) is 100% not accurate,” Davis said.

In an email to parents and coaches, Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Matthew Harris said he has asked Esmeralda Sanchez Moseley, the district’s assistant superintendent of student services, to look into the matter.

“Based on the information I have received thus far from our parents, student athletes and coaches, it seems that (they) did everything within their abilities to ensure they were acting with integrity and were upholding CIF bylaws,” Harris said in the email.

He added, “At the conclusion of Ms. Sanchez Moseley’s investigation, as long as this is accurate, we will be contacting CIF to request a review and reversal of this decision.”

Antonio did not comment on the matter, but referred the Argus-Courier to Sanchez Moseley, who did not respond to a request for comment.

Melissa Holbrook, whose son Hayden was among those who received suspensions, added her voice to those of parents outraged by the situation. Had they known about the conflicts with the CIF bylaws, “we would not have gone to the college showcase in Florida,” she said.

“This is entirely unfair and wrong, as we the parents and coaches have been transparent,” Holbrook said. “We expect our kids to make responsible decisions and be held accountable. However, the information we were given is now not being upheld.”

Even with the Gauchos down four starters in their Dec. 6 matchup against crosstown rival Petaluma, they tied the Trojans 3-3 (see sidebar). Both the boys and girls Casa Grande soccer teams dominated the Vine Valley Athletic League last year.

“As parents, we watched the game with pride and absolute heartbreak,” Rader said. “These four upstanding young men, our children, stood on the sidelines in street clothes, shouting words of encouragement and guidance to their teammates on the field – all through tears in their eyes because they are absolutely devastated that this season, (which) means everything to them, is being taken away from them due to someone else’s mistake.”

Match between Gauchos and Trojans ends in draw In the Dec. 6 boys soccer match between Casa Grande and Petaluma high school, the Gauchos found themselves down 3-1 at halftime, with their only first-half goal by Hugo Rodriguez. But the Gauchos battled back in the second half with a goal by Alfonso Torres Maldonado and another by Rodriguez. leading to a tie game of 3-3. After facing Rancho Cotate (2-1-2) on Dec. 11, the Gauchos – who as of this writing are still down four senior starters due to the CIF decision – are set to face Windsor at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at home.

