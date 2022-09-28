Casa Grande nets first volleyball win

In a varsity volleyball game packed with some extra emotion on both sides of the net, the Casa Grande Gaúchos finally cracked a tough barrier with their first win of the season, a 3-0 victory over stubborn Napa in Coach Ed Iacopi Gym on Tuesday.

Both teams entered the contest winless after more than half the season, but now there is only one remaining winless, and the disappointed Grizzlies remain an enigma.

All of the sets were battles.

The Division I Grizzlies have one of the largest student populations in the Vine Valley Athletic League and took league-leading American Canyon to a fifth set which no other opponent has yet to do.

The win over Napa was well earned by the Gauchos who have appeared to reverse their fortunes with each contest, including a five-set marathon loss to Sonoma Valley and a strong winning first set in their recent defeat at the hands of rival Petaluma.

“We have been reading the stories about our winless streak, and it made a difference in our practices,”said Gaucho senior leader Sarah Thornton. “One team is going to leave with a win tonight and it’s not going to be them.”

Thornton backed her words with a 16-kill performance, mixing both hard-hit balls to the deep baseline and some well-placed dinks for winners.

Casa got off to a good start with a 19-14 advantage on a Christina Bogart winner, forcing Napa to call its first time out. A well-placed soft shot by senior Maria Doss and a block at the middle of the net by Lila Partridge helped Casa close out the first set.

Doss and Thornton continued their assault in the second set with soft exchanges and balls hit too deep for Napa returns.

The Grizzlies bounced back behind former all-leaguer Aubri LaPoint to take a surprising 22-21 lead before Casa evened things at 24-24 on a point by Thornton who ended things with help from a good assist from Doss.

Doss, who does not come out of the game for long as the libero, quietly had a good night, scrambling to make soft assists and well-placed shots for winners.

With Casa Grande getting solid contributions from Marissa Brody and junior Elyse Perez, the Gauchos bolted to a 17-15 advantage in the final set, but the Grizzlies would not go away. Four consecutive Napa points down the stretch made things interesting before a ball was struck too deep in the back court to close it out.

The Gauchos improved their VVAL record to 1-3 while Napa fell to 0-5.

With JV coach Savanna Sutton watching on the sidelines wearing a leg brace, the Gaucho junior varsity won the preliminary game in straight sets 2-0.