Caterers first with the early bird specials

Just because Christmas decorations are already adorning all the stores doesn’t mean Thanksgiving has been canceled this year. And there is no better time to kick your Thanksgiving planning into high gear than now, at the turning of the calendar page from October to November.

I have yet to see any Thanksgiving specials posted from restaurants, but our local caterers are already gearing up for the holidays, with two of them already starting to accept orders.

Preferred Sonoma Caters (www.sonomacaterers.com) is always the first to post their holiday menus, and is also always quick to sell out, so don’t wait. They are offering a full classic menu, with herb basted turkey, celery sage stuffing, two kinds of potatoes, tarragon roasted veggies, mixed greens, gravy, dinner rolls and apple streusel or pumpkin pie in a full order (for 8) for $300 or a half order for $210. When I think about the amount of time and energy and money it takes to put together a Thanksgiving dinner, and knowing how good PSC’s is, that would be an easy choice if I had to feed more than just two of us. Come to think of it, we might still order one of these dinners as it would mean we wouldn’t have to cook again for weeks.

However, for those of us looking for a bit less, or looking to pick and choose, PSC also offers an a la carte menu. And if you visit their website and check their Thanksgiving menu, you can also see dietary notes pointing out what is gluten-free, vegetarian, etc. Orders must be placed by Sunday, Nov. 20, at noon for pick-up on Wednesday, Nov. 23, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Bay Laurel Culinary (www.baylaurelculinary.com) is again running their “Everything but the Turkey!” menu, with an ordering deadline of Friday, Nov. 18, with pick-ups on Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. BLC is offering a wide range of starters, from classic deviled eggs and sea salt focaccia to fancier dishes such as Liberty Duck pate and ahi tuna tartare. They also offer soups and salads and about a dozen sides, including sweet potatoes, roasted mushrooms, green beans and two types of stuffing. And for dessert you can choose from lemon shortbread, apple-frangipane galettes, pecan tarts, bittersweet chocolate sables, cinnamon toast crostinis and pumpkin white chocolate cheesecake. (Yes, I know what a sable is, but only because I just had to look it up for myself. It is a French shortbread cookie.)

Go get your Acme Burger

Acme Burger has opened at the corner of Howard Street and Western Avenue, just in front of Crooked Goat Brewing. For the first few days, their food could only be ordered from inside Crooked Goat, but you can now order directly and enjoy their new patio (though you cannot bring your Crooked Goat beer with you). But what an incredible job Acme Burger has done in revitalizing that tired corner of town. If I closed my eyes and tried to imagine what a cool burger joint would look like in that old gas station, I would have pictured exactly what they did. It is perfect, and I hear their burgers are spot on too.

On social media Acme announced that this Saturday, Nov. 5 will be their grand opening, with “raffles, live music with Petaluma Pete, and of course, awesome food!” We think they are a great addition to the area and can’t wait to try their burgers and shakes.

The first holiday faire

Although I did just mention that we shouldn’t overlook Thanksgiving in our zeal for Christmas, it never hurts to plan ahead and that is just what Penngrove Market is doing by holding their 4th Annual Art & Craft Fair this Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “This fun outdoor event is a benefit for our local school, Penngrove Elementary. We have lots of local vendors, live music, good food and drinks, and we have a great time! We already have a lot of familiar, wonderful vendors coming back this year, and some fantastic new ones as well! If you’re interested in knowing more please email us at info at www.penngrovemarket.com.”

Advent calendars

It was roughly 11 months ago when the topic of advent calendars came up in the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook. Someone was looking and everyone else was trying to help find out, but stores were already sold out. That is when member Anne Hood promised to mark her calendar in November 2022 so she could remind the 7,000-plus members of the group that the beginning, not the end, of November is the time to start shopping for advent calendars.

True to her word, she posted that reminder on Nov.1, with a photo of the note – “Advent Calendars Pet Foodie.” Thank you for staying diligent Anne. Personally, I like a good beer advent calendar, but must admit that we pull all the cans out at the beginning of December so that we can have group tastings. (Costco currently has their German beer advent calendar in stock.) Anne voiced a preference for a bon bon advent calendar, and admittedly, my sweet tooth would override my love of beer if I had to choose between the two.

Food Taxi changes hours

Petaluma Food Taxi just announced that as of this Sunday, Nov. 6, their new fall and winter hours will be 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sundays (www.petalumafoodtaxi.com).

