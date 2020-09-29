Glass fire now 42,560 acres; initial count says 28 Sonoma County homes destroyed

10:40 AM: Smoke grounds aircraft Tuesday morning

Nearly 1,500 firefighters are now battling flames on the Glass fire straddling Napa and Sonoma counties in substantially calmer conditions than those that drove the blaze across the Mayacamas Mountains on Sunday night.

Whether aircraft will join the effort remained in question early Tuesday, given a marine layer that came in overnight and was holding dense smoke against the earth’s surface.

“Aircraft are going to be dependent on the smoke,” Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls said, “so as long as we’ve got this smoke layer overhead, they won’t be operating.”

Planes were grounded Monday for the same reason.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service said the inversion layer should lift early this afternoon, for a few hours, at least, potentially allowing fixed wing aircraft like tankers to fly. It’s a cycle expected to repeat for several days.

“Early this afternoon that should break and lift, but it’s only going to be temporary, because it looks as if that’s going to come back down again this evening and settle in toward the surface again,” meteorologist Drew Peterson said.

Nicholls said helicopters, which fly at a lower level than fixed wing planes, may be able to operate if the smoke cleared a bit before then.

“We have National Guard Type 1 helicopters coming into the incident today,” he said.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 200 engine crews already assigned to the 42,560-acre fire, as well as 57 bulldozer crews and 22 water tenders. Seven helicopters also were assigned, according to Cal Fire.

10:30 AM: New evacuation orders issued for parts of Napa County

Authorities have issued a mandatory evacuation order for the area south of Chiles Pope Valley Road, east of Ink Grade Road and west of Pope Valley Cross Road.

In addition, all evacuation warnings for the community of Angwin east of Calistoga have been upgraded to evacuation orders.

10:15 AM: Glass fire at 42,560 acres; 28 Sonoma County homes lost

The Glass fire has reached 42,560 acres in size and remained completely uncontained Tuesday morning, according to the most recent assessment from Cal Fire.

An initial count of structural losses from the Glass fire indicates 28 single-family homes in Sonoma County were destroyed by the blaze, most of them in the dark Sunday night and Monday morning as the wildfire made its initial assault on the county coming over the hills from Napa County, according to Cal Fire.

Another 15 minor structures also were destroyed, though Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls said all numbers are likely to rise as more information is known in the coming days.

“Those are early,” Nicholls said. “That will grow. But yeah. I was able to get out to Skyhawk yesterday and into Oakmont, and the firefighters made some great saves out there. Definitely saved more than they lost.”

In Napa county structures losses include 52 homes, a commercial building and 17 minor structures since the wildfire started at 3:50 a.m. Sunday off Crystal Springs Road on the east side of the Napa Valley.

Tens of thousands of people, including the entire city of Calistoga and more than 68,000 people in Sonoma County, remain under evacuation orders.

8:30 AM: Fire grew overnight, but no new evacuations and fire officials are optimistic

The Glass fire grew by several thousand acres overnight, but officials called no new evacuations and are optimistic about favorable weather conditions for the firefight Tuesday.

Sonoma County Fire Chief Mark Heine said an inability to use aircraft for fire suppression or mapping Monday made precise size estimates of the fire challenging.

The fire was listed at 36,236 acres Monday night. Heine said it had grown by at least 4,000 acres overnight. There is no containment still and no new figures on structures destroyed were available yet early Tuesday.

Heine said the fire “laid down” a little Monday night because of slightly higher humidity and reduced winds in some areas.

Winds were swifter along Calistoga and St. Helena Roads, though, he said.

“Today is what we call a turnaround day,” where the winds will change direction, bringing cooler and moister ocean breezes.

On Tuesday, Cal Fire will officially take over management of the fire. The agency hadn’t issued updates as of Tuesday morning.

Tuesday’s focus will be on the Highway 12 corridor and Trione-Annadel State Park, lower Calistoga Road around the Skyhawk area and upper Calistoga Road in the hills, Heine said.

He said he felt better today about the fire than Monday.

“The first couple days were challenged by high temperatures and winds,” he said. “The winds have subsided a bit. We’re in better shape weather-wise today and we will be getting more firefighting resources today and next few days, which will help.”