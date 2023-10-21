Celebration honors new SRJC President Garcia’s background, experience as she formally takes title

New Santa Rosa Junior College President Maria Angélica Garcia formally took on the title she’s held since July during a ceremony Friday at the Santa Rosa campus.

Wearing a gold medallion with the names of the school’s past presidents around her neck, symbolizing the legacy she carries forward, Garcia said she was honored to join their ranks and looked forward to charting a new path for the 105-year-old institution.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/KdwaeEDd52M">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“This is not a small responsibility,” Garcia told the crowd of about 200 people gathered at the Luther Burbank Auditorium to mark the occasion. “I don’t take it lightly. I approach it humbly and I want to learn, but make no mistake, I’m not afraid to take up the space.”

Her comments illustrated a theme struck by colleagues and friends during the ceremony. They described Garcia as being unapologetically herself and willing to push the envelope in her quest to promote equity and inclusion in education, key qualities that will help move the college forward.

Garcia’s appointment in April as the college’s sixth president was historic. She is the first woman — the first Latina — and first queer person to lead the school in its history, feats that were acknowledged and celebrated during Friday’s ceremony.

She joined the school in July after a nationwide search to replace President Frank Chong, who retired this summer after heading SRJC since 2012. She previously led Berkeley City College.

She takes on the role at a time when the school in many ways is having to reinvent itself amid years of staff turnover, declining enrollment and a changing student body that has altered how the school serves the community and responds to students’ needs. The school boasts about 21,300 enrolled students.

Colleagues and friends said Garcia’s background and her experience in the community college system have prepared her for the role.

“Dr. Garcia’s empathetic abilities combined with her vision for SRJC as a student-centered college that is responsive to the needs of our community are exactly what we need right now,” said Nancy Persons, SRJC Academic Senate president.

“This is what I see in Dr. Garcia: a person who is very aware of her own lived experiences and how they can effectively inform her work,” Persons said. “She identifies as a person who is a woman, a Chicana, as queer, as a mother, daughter, spouse and community member and she brings all of this to bear in her role as superintendent-president and most importantly as a leader.”

Persons and other college leaders said in her first months she has shown herself to be empathetic, caring and transparent. And they said they’re looking to her leadership to help the school be at the forefront of improving educational access for Latino, Black and Indigenous students, addressing historic inequities in marginalized communities and tackling generational poverty through education.

That work is critical in a community where the high cost of living has squeezed out lower-income people, young people and people of color and made it hard for employers to attract and retain workers.

The daylong event brought together elected officials from across the county, education officials from the college and K-12 system and longtime supporters of the school.

The celebration started with a reception at the Lawrence A. Bertolini Student Center and was followed by a procession led by a mariachi group to the Luther Burbank Auditorium.

Garcia was honored with a traditional Aztec blessing by local troupe danza Xántotl and with an Indigenous blessing by faculty member Dr. Brenda Flyswithhawks, and the ceremony featured music, poems and remarks in English and Spanish, highlighting Garcia’s background and the inclusive campus environment she’s striving to create as president.

Persons, who said Garcia is the third president to serve during her more than two decades working at the college, said Garcia has spent her first few months meeting with faculty and staff and listening to their needs. Her leadership style has already helped improve communication and transparency, Persons said.

“She sees our students and we colleagues as whole persons engaged together in the service of students seeking higher education,” Persons said, adding that Garcia was a “welcomed and much needed change at our institution on multiple fronts.”

Dorothy Battenfeld, president of the SRJC board of trustees, said the board looked forward to growing the school’s commitment to excellence across academic and student success, expanding access to more students and addressing historic challenges under Garcia’s leadership.

Garcia said the college community has warmly welcomed her and her family to the area and she thanked her wife and two daughters for their unwavering support as she’s pursued her goals.

“You are my heart, you are my home and I get to stand here because of your faith in me,” she said.

Garcia said though she was the one being honored, the ceremony was a celebration of the community coming together and those connections between different sectors of the community are crucial to the college’s success. She said she is excited to partner with everyone.

“I do believe we are at a point where our work together can disrupt generational poverty,” she said. “I believe that to my core.”

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.