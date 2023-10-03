Cell phones, radios and televisions will all receive alerts as part of a national test of the emergency alert system on Wednesday, Oct. 4, according to the city of Petaluma.

At about 11:20 a.m., the Federal Emergency Management Agency will test its Emergency Alert and Wireless Emergency Alert systems with a message sent to mobile phones and to televisions and radios, according to a FEMA news release.

The cell phone alert will read, “This is a test of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” The alert will be in either English or Spanish, depending on phone settings.

Televisions will display a similar message.

“The purpose of the Oct. 4 test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level. In case the Oct. 4 test is postponed due to widespread severe weather or other significant events, the back-up testing date is Oct. 11,” the FEMA release said.

The city of Petaluma encourages local residents to sign up for Sonoma County’s emergency alerts at SoCoAlert.org for initial and follow-up notifications during emergencies as well as access to local resources, said Jamieson Bunn, communications program manager for the city.