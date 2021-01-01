Central California has been at 0% ICU capacity for weeks. Here's what that means

For weeks public health and state officials have warned that Central and Southern California hospitals are quickly running out of intensive care unit beds for coronavirus patients ahead of a presumed post-holiday surge. But what exactly does it mean to be at 0% ICU capacity?

San Joaquin County's seven hospitals have 99 licensed ICU beds, according to the county's Emergency Medical Services Agency. On Tuesday, the county was at 155% capacity of those beds, with hospitals having to add an additional 54 to accommodate the surge in ICU patients. That number dropped to 53 overflow beds by Wednesday afternoon, EMS reported.

While the county is technically over its ICU capacity, EMS spokeswoman Marissa Matta said that doesn't mean hospitals will run out of beds. But she also said that current capacity levels are still a reason for serious concern.

"There really is no do-or-die, 100% concrete answer to that because we can bring in extra beds," Matta said of when the county might possibly max out its ICU capacity. "It really depends on the resources that are available to us at that time."

A Department of Defense medical team has been deployed to the county in order to expand ICU capacity, which will provide extra staffing to Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital in Lodi and Dameron Hospital in Stockton. The team arrived Tuesday and will be operating in time for the New Year’s weekend. A DOD team was also previously brought in to help county hospitals with the surge of coronavirus patients that occurred during the summer months.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Dameron Hospital is operating at 183% capacity and Lodi Memorial at 140%. Kaiser Foundation Hospital Manteca is the only hospital in the county operating below capacity at 83%.

While the federal assistance is temporary, Matta says it also contributes to the fact that maximum ICU bed capacity at area hospitals is not a set number. EMS is at a kind of middle ground, Matta said, where they don't want to alarm people but also need the public to understand the seriousness of what is going on and what also could happen if things don't improve.

San Joaquin Valley's stay-at-home orders continue

Faced with a dire shortage of hospital beds, health officials announced earlier this month the San Joaquin Valley — a region that includes San Joaquin, Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, Stanislaus, Tulare and Tuolumne counties — and the vast region of Southern California would be placed under a sweeping new lockdown in an urgent attempt to slow the rapid rise of coronavirus cases that threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

Both regions fell below the state's 15% ICU capacity threshold, soon followed by both the Bay Area and Sacramento regions, leaving 47 of the state's 58 counties and nearly 40 million Californians under the strict stay-at-home orders. Northern California is the only region in the state not currently under a lockdown directive.

Stay-at-home orders for Southern and Central California were set to expire Monday — they were first imposed more than three weeks ago — but on Tuesday the state extended the order.

San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park says the county isn't likely to run out of beds per se. The real problem is having enough medical personnel at hospitals as ICU capacities are increased.

"We've got portable beds, cots. We can fill the hallways in our hospitals if need be. And some of our hospitals are already using their med surge and stepped down telemetry units outside of the ICU for ICU patients," Park said. "The limiting factor is really the staffing for those beds. And that's why we really need to do our best to keep our hospitals as unimpacted as possible."

The California Department of Public Health sent out a letter to all of the state's general acute care hospitals Monday to remind them "of the need to develop and implement Crisis Care Continuum Guidelines, as needed, in response to the current surge in COVID-19 cases."

'There's always a breaking point'

There are three stages for crisis care continuum: conventional, contingency and crisis. The state says as demand for hospital care increases so does the risk to patients, with each stage represented similar to a traffic light system.

The conventional stage — or green — of patient care is where hospitals are able to operate as normal. Contingency is the yellow stage, with medical facilities having to adjust staffing levels, conserve supplies and allows the level of care to remain consistent just with possible delays.

Then there is the most dire stage of patient care — crisis. When hospitals move into the red, ICU care is administered in step down or monitored units, also known as cot-based care; there are significant changes to staffing ratios and responsibilities; rationing of supplies and therapies; and medical care and ventilators have to be triaged.