After they starred together in the Broadway run of “The Pee-wee Herman Show” in 2010, Paul Reubens never forgot Lexy Fridell’s birthday.

“He would send me texts on my birthday all day long,” said the Glen Ellen actress. It wasn’t just texts, there were memes and funny videos — all to brighten her day.

“Last year, he sent me a video message that I will love and cherish the rest of my life,” said Fridell.

Reubens, who for decades played the hilarious alter-ego Pee-wee Herman with his signature grey suit and red bowtie, died July 30, a month shy of his 71st birthday.

Fridell said she didn’t know he had been sick with cancer; his dedication to making people happy seemed to take priority, she believes.

“Waking up that Monday morning, it was the first thing I saw. It was very sad,” Fridell said.

Performing alongside the comedic legend was a “dream job” for Fridell. After the stage version of the hit TV show opened in Los Angeles, she heard they were looking for someone to voice Chairry, the blue chair with big eyes, as well as serve as an understudy for the lead role of Miss Yvonne.

Fridell was no stranger at bringing life to beloved characters. She previously starred as Dory in Disney’s stage production “Finding Nemo: The Musical,” as well as a stint as one of the Bad Idea Bears in the off-Broadway production of “Avenue Q.”

“I always had such an affinity for Pee Wee Herman,” she told the Index-Tribune on Friday. “I really felt in my soul I needed to audition.”

She called her agent, who made it happen. On her final audition, she met Reubens. The two sang together and found instant chemistry.

“We just really hit it off and had a great time,” she said. “I wanted the job more than anything in my life.”

Fridell vividly remembers sitting on the couch under her roommate’s loft bed when she got the call that she had nailed the part.

“I jumped in the air and hit my head,” she said. “Then I ran around my tiny apartment squealing.”

She moved to New York City and settled in for an unusual production schedule. While major shows often lock in on a script early, Reubens brought new pages for the cast all the time, even moments before opening night.

“He was so collaborative, he wanted everyone’s 2-cents,” Fridell said.

Improv was encouraged, which kept the show lively and unpredictable. There was one scene where Reubens plays with a balloon that was always unscripted.

“He would go on for 15 minutes solid, just reacting to the audience and having such a good time,” she remembered. “I loved watching him from the booth.”

It was Reubens’ dedication to his fans and making people laugh that sticks out the most in Fridell’s memory. After performing the 90-minute Broadway show with no intermission, Reubens would leave the stage door in full costume with a microphone to greet hundreds of fans who waited after each performance to meet the cast.

“It had to be so exhausting for him. It was like a free show after the show,” she said. “He gave it his all, every single night.”

The Broadway production had a limited three-month run, “which was sad, because it was so fun to do,” Fridell said. But it was recorded by HBO, and today, can be found on a number of streaming services.

“It’s great that people can still watch it,” she said.

After the show, the two actors kept in touch. Fridell marveled at Reubens’ deep generosity of spirit, even for those he barely knew. She once introduced him to a friend, and Reubens quickly added her to his Christmas card list.

“He was always doing that, getting people’s addresses and sending them Christmas cards,” Fridell said. “He loves holidays and celebrating people. And he just loves his fans so much.”

