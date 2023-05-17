On May 10, the Meadow Hawks had a special guest thanks to the team at Copperfield's Bookstore. Copperfield’s arranged for author and illustrator Jon Agee to visit campus and meet with students. “Mr. Agee was sharing his new book, My Dad is a Tree. He was delightful. Mr. Agee told stories and drew illustrations that are now hanging in our library,” reports principal Catina Haugen. Classes from Corona Creek Elementary walked over to join the Meadow students for this wonderful author visit. Haugen gave a shout out to Copperfield’s Bookstore and the school librarians for making this event possible.

Old Adobe School is hosting a student book swap the first week of June. Students are encouraged to bring in books they have read and no longer need and swap them for books donated by their fellow students.The school is collecting the donated books now through May 24. The request is for gently used books (no textbooks or workbooks) and all titles must be appropriate for an elementary-aged audience. What a great way to stock up on a new-to-you title for a summer full of reading!

With over 500 middle school students participating from fourth through eighth grade from across Sonoma County, local Petaluma students joined the 20th annual Sonoma County Robotics Challenge held on May 6 at Elsie Allen High School in Santa Rosa. The event, run by the Sonoma County Office of Education in partnership with local schools and the Sonoma County Economic Development Board, engaged students in applying mathematics, science, engineering, critical thinking, teamwork, and oral presentation skills through robotics activities. Student teams from 22 schools and youth organizations competed in eight events from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each event required skill in design and programming with autonomous robots. Our local teams came from Kenilworth Junior High, Mary Collins School, McNear Elementary School, Petaluma Accelerated at McKinley School (PACS). The PACS team took home the top prize Golden Propeller Head Award given to the students that best represents the spirit of the games by demonstrating excellence in teamwork, mechanical design, programming, and performance.

News Flash! Westside and Eastside Relays took place this week. The annual event brings together fifth and sixth grade students from local elementary schools. High school and elementary school staff help coordinate the friendly competition of track and field events with many local high schoolers assisting with announcing and timing the events, as well as the set-up and take-down equipment. This time-honored tradition is always a favorite and marks the start of year-end events for the students. The Westside Relays are based at Petaluma High with the Eastside event happened at Casa Grande High. Congratulations to all those who took part in the fun event.

Two Rock School second and third grade students made the trek to explore the Petaluma High School Wildlife Museum. Petting reptiles, seeing lion and bear displays, learning about dinosaurs and studying animal skulls were all part of the field trip. Especially impressive were the student docents who shared their knowledge of all the displays, answered questions and made sure all had a great day.

Harvest Christian School kindergarten students experienced the amazing moments of baby chicks hatching. Alchemist Farm & Garden donated the eggs two years in a row so the curious youngsters could learn about the incubation process and witness this special moment of new life in their classroom.

(Maureen Highland is Executive Director of the Petaluma Educational Foundation)