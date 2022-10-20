Did you know there are still one-room schoolhouses in our community? Laguna Joint School District consists of two one-room schoolhouses, Lincoln School on Hicks Valley Road and Laguna School on Chileno Valley Road. Principal/teacher Tamara Lemesh describes the Laguna School campus as, “Tucked between the beautiful oak covered hills, greeted daily by morning fog and surrounded by cows.” Laguna School has a long history of serving children’s educational needs. Since 1906, it has been a fully functioning little schoolhouse that has a huge heart according to Lemesh. “The children at Laguna are mostly bilingual with English as their second language. Many of their families work and live on the ranches in the surrounding area. Laguna is a living history, a piece of Petaluma that still thrives.” During the school’s recent celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Lemesh explained how students learned about influential Hispanic Americans such as the young singer Selena from Texas, Judge Sonia Sotomayor originally from Puerto Rico, Frida Khalo and her life circumstances that led to her becoming an artist and Diego Rivera who created murals in San Francisco that told powerful stories about the struggles of the poor. This schoolhouse is providing a unique lesson in local history beyond the classroom instruction.

La Tercera School volunteers had a productive day on Oct. 8, working with the Neighborhood Garden Initiative nonprofit whose mission is to help their community gain a better understanding of where their food comes from and to connect them with the land around them. Their leadership team provided the support to clean up and revitalize the school’s Kinder STEM garden. The team of families and volunteers weeded, restarted the compost bins, harvested some lingering vegetables, and planted winter leafy greens, explains principal Dan Noble. “It was wonderful to see students, families and community volunteers working together to create such a special learning space for our students, he said. Moving forward, the La Tercera School STEM interactive stations will be upgraded, and the community will be invited to design some new ways to explore the space.

Mary Collins School at Cherry Valley celebrated International Walk and Roll on Oct. 19. Did you spot the walking school bus procession to school that morning starting from Oak Hill Park? Students and their families walked and rolled from home or meet Principal Eichert and others at the park at 7:45 a.m., and made their way safely to campus while practicing safety as they strolled the local streets to reach their destination.

St. Vincent Elementary School held its junior high retreat this past week. Danielle Rynning, admissions director/athletic director at the school, reports the program was led by SVES Religious Education Coordinator Ms. Rodnick along with the junior high teachers Ms. Tarrant and Mrs. Almond. The theme of the retreat was Building Community. “At SVES we have always been very proud of our student body’s involvement in our local community. This includes our students dedicating time each trimester to volunteer at a non-profit. This helps them feel a connection with our wonderful community we live in,” Rynning said. The retreat encouraged 7th and 8th graders to focus on what it means to build community within the junior high. Students spent the day together at Parish Hall playing games and learning new things about their classmates, creating new opportunities to engage with those in the upper grades. “Coming out of the Pandemic we have found that we need to allow time outside the classroom for our students to identify with their peers in order to create strong bonds and develop a relationship of mutual respect and understanding,” stated Rynning.

Halloween is just around the corner and the Harvest Christian transitional kindergarten (TK) students are making sure they are prepared. TK students visited the Petaluma Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze last week to gather up some pumpkins, share in some harvest faire fun, and spend time with owner Farmer Jim, who led the crew through the maze. Good news, they all found their way out and are happily carving pumpkins in anticipation of the upcoming haunted hallows eve!

Planning ahead: The Sonoma County Office of Education is inviting all Sonoma County high school seniors and their families to attend a free financial aid workshop presented in partnership with the nonprofit 10,000 Degrees from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 9 in Santa Rosa. Sessions will be available in Spanish and English. Please visit their website at 10000degress.org for more information and to register for the event.