W-I-N-N-E-R-S! That’s right, the Petaluma Area School’s Spelling Bee was held at Corona Creek Elementary School on April 13, and we are excited to announce the winners. Eleven local elementary school campuses sent their two top spellers to the compete at the event. A total of 22 students participated. Jack Vullo from Two Rock Elementary took first place and Corona Creek Elementary’s Asher Weeks took second place. Well done to all the students that participated in the event and a special congratulations to the top place winners.

Two days several weeks ago, junior class students from St. Vincent de Paul High School served at a dining facility and clothing program for the homeless in San Francisco at the St. Anthony's Foundation in the Tenderloin. “Students and parent chaperones prepared and served about 1,000 lunches each day,” reports SVHS Director of Communications Michael Baribault. “The teenagers also assisted in the free clothing store. The foundation has a well-organized and well-established educational program for high school students in the Bay Area to volunteer and learn for a school day. This was the first year since 2020 that our juniors in the social justice classes could return to St. Anthony's.” Baribault noted the day's visit coincided with the class curriculum on Catholic Social Teaching, giving the students the opportunity to reflect on the experiences and challenges of homelessness. Student Ava Sullivan explained, “The organization is doing an incredible job by aiding those in need in multiple facets of their lives, including food services, clothing services, shower services and laundry services which I found to be really incredible.”

Last week, Meadow Elementary School students and their families were treated to a performance of “The Jungle Book.” The show was a huge hit! Meadow performers and crew hosted a matinee presentation on Thursday and a prime-time performance for families and friends over the weekend. “We are so proud of our students,” comments Meadow Principal Catina Haugen, who also wanted to thank the North Bay Theatrics for hosting this wonderful after-school enrichment for the campus’ third through sixth graders. “From the singing and dancing to the drama of Mowgli finding his way through the jungle, the audience loved every moment of the stage show,” said Haugen.”

Did you see these talented and dedicated students converging on City Hall recently? The Spring Hill School kindergarteners created a life-sized mural of blue whale in front of Petaluma City Hall on April 13. The project was the culmination of the class's ocean science unit, where they worked to create a true-scale mural of a blue whale at 11 English St. "This entire unit, the kindergarteners have been fascinated by the size of whales. I figured it would be awesome to create one to-scale. With the permission and help of the Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department, we created our to-scale whale, about 85 ft long, in the parking lot in front of Petaluma City Hall," said Sarah Mead, Spring Hill's kindergarten teacher. The young artists began working on it a week prior, with a 10-foot whale created on the lower elementary campus. They also painted a 30-foot whale before they attempted the to-scale 85-foot public art mural.

Let them eat cake! Casa Grande Culinary Arts program produced an exceptional presentation at a recent regional event. “After the pandemic, students experienced a gap in trained veteran catering club members. We had to rebuild our team almost from scratch. It has been a tremendous, exciting, and sometimes overwhelming experience retraining myself to train students in the art of catering,” shares teacher Pamela Gutierrez. “We've spent this year honing our cooking skills and practicing food safety and sanitation. We've built up to catering large events by learning small scale food production and preparing appetizers for our monthly faculty meetings.” Students serve items like fresh baked focaccia bread and cheesecake bites, with all of food made with freshest quality ingredients and recipes Gutierrez creates. “It is a true collaboration between me and the students,” she said. Local chefs Gabe Nahas and Amber Balshaw have consulted with the team to bring to life the students’ vision at the California Artisan Cheese Festival. “Together, we created a menu to celebrate the flavors of desert southwest. Our sponsor was Beehive Cheese from Uinta, Utah. We created a Mac and cheese featuring their Red Butte Hatch green chili cheese topped with a Chimayo braised pork chili, my family recipe from New Mexico,” said Gutierrez. Abby Sawyer created a crispy topping made from baked parmesan cheese with southwestern spices. The culinary team also featured an amuse bouche chocolate budino with salted caramel and toasted pinon. Student Max Tibbit made Jamaica Meyer lemonade. The event and menu presentation were a huge success. The local students worked tirelessly to create the experience for more than 1,000-plus guests. “They received endless praise for the flavors and creativity of their dishes,” said Gutierrez.

Maureen Highland is the Executive Director of the Petaluma Educational Foundation.