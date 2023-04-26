Wow! Butter & Egg Days Parade highlighted so many of our local schools! From school buses, marching bands, banners and more, the spirit of local education was shining bright on Saturday.

Old Adobe School Roadrunners read over 67,000 minutes during the school’s read-a-thon event, reaching their goal! Students also collected donations for each minute they read. Students were rewarded with the opportunity to “slime” some of their brave teachers and staff. Covered in rain ponchos and wearing big smiles, these fun-loving adults sat as colorful slime was poured over them.

Cinnabar School principal, Ken Silman reports Deputy Jeremy and officer Vader, a K-9 unit dog, visited the Cinnabar campus on April 20. Deputy Jeremy is from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department, and he gave a demonstration, while teaching the students about the training of and usage for police dogs. “The students engaged in a 30-minute question and answer session, and then got to see Vader in action, following commands and retrieving balls and displaying the skills that he learned under officer Jeremy,” according to Silman. After the demonstration, all the students had the opportunity to meet and pet Vader before he continued on with his workday. The students and adults learned a lot about the training, including how fast a dog can be trained on a specific smell, which is a matter of minutes. They learned that the dogs could track drugs, people, explosives and even illnesses in people.

Sonoma Mountain Charter School is celebrating Spring with a Family Dance party on April 28 with music, dancing, and lots of fun games for all to enjoy. Then on May 4, the school will host a Family Art Night with art teacher, Ms. Yurth. Each participant will receive a canvas, and paint to create their own masterpiece.

McKinley’s Petaluma Accelerated Charter School eighth graders visited Foothill Regional Park as part of their outdoor education curriculum and observed how the land is regenerating after recent wildfire events in Sonoma County. “They learned about the science of fire, what fans the flames, and how our local ecosystems are adapted to fire,” noted their post. This type of hands-on learning creates a unique understanding of academic lessons while also making the information relatable to student experience in our community.

Harvest Christian School presented a student performance of “The Newsies” this weekend while over at St. Vincent de Paul High School, the stage show “Clue” was performed to a sold-out crowd. Both productions received rave reviews and lots of accolades to the talented students and dedicated staff who helped make these shows possible.

Student journalists from Casa Revista, Casa Grande High School's magazine, had the incredible opportunity to attend the JEA/NSPA National High School Journalism Convention in San Francisco! This convention is the nation’s largest spring gathering of scholastic journalists, advisers, and journalism teachers. Students listened to multiple guest speakers and participated in hands on lectures providing great notes on how to make the student-staffed school magazine production teams even better in the future.

Petaluma City Schools District is hosting a districtwide student art show at the Lucchesi Center on May 3 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. The community is invited to join these talented students for a night celebrating the PCS Arts Programs. Casa Grande High School’s culinary program will serve light appetizers and refreshments, and the jazz programs from both Petaluma High School and Casa Grande High School will provide musical entertainment. Food trucks will be available for families who would like to purchase dinner. The installation will be available for viewing at the Lucchesi Center through May 12. For more information, contact Amy Fadeji, Communications Coordinator at afadeji@petk12.org.

Libraries across the United States celebrate Día de los niños, emphasizing the importance of literacy for children of all linguistic and cultural backgrounds. In honor of Día de los niños on April 30, every library branch will offer children a choice from a limited selection of free children’s books to take home and keep on a first-come, first-served basis. This supports literacy through building home libraries and increasing access to books for children in our community. “Celebrating Día de los niños is an expression of the library’s daily commitment to connecting children and families with diverse books, languages and cultures. I am thrilled to offer this program to our communities,” said Sonoma County Library Director Erika Thibault. During the last week in April, every Sonoma County Library branch will provide materials for children (grades K-6) to make their own book using drawings, collage and photos at Mi Libro (My Book) events. Caregivers and children are welcome to collaborate to create their book. The library also invites teens (grades 7-12) to create their own zine at a Mini Zine Workshop. “Creating a book or zine of their very own gives kids the chance to develop early literacy skills that will make them lifelong readers and library lovers,” said Petaluma Children’s Librarian Michelle Santamaria.

(Maureen Highland is the Executive Director of the Petaluma Educational Foundation)