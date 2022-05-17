Subscribe

Championship rings bring Mustang football players together one last time

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 17, 2022, 9:55AM

The St. Vincent High School football team has finally wrapped up a historic football season.

Final order of business was the presenting of North Coast Section championship rings to members of a team that compiled an 11-2 record, won a share of the Sonoma County League Redwood championship in its first year in the league, won the North Coast Section Division V championship and was the first St. Vincent football team ever to compete in the California Interscholastic Federation state playoffs.

St. Vincent’s NCS championship ring. (SUMNER FOWLER / FOR THE SRGUS-COURIER)
St. Vincent’s NCS championship ring. (SUMNER FOWLER / FOR THE SRGUS-COURIER)

The payoff was a long-time coming for the players who wrapped up the season in December and are just now receiving their rings as baseball is ending the final phase of its season.

St. Vincent handed out 40 rings, 28 to players and 12 to coaches and other key personnel. Each recipient paid for his or her own ring, although Coach Trent Herzog and his staff made sure that every player received an impressive momento.

“It was a great season and a great way to get together one last time,” said Herzog. “It is probably the last time we will all be together again.”

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette