Championship rings bring Mustang football players together one last time

The St. Vincent High School football team has finally wrapped up a historic football season.

Final order of business was the presenting of North Coast Section championship rings to members of a team that compiled an 11-2 record, won a share of the Sonoma County League Redwood championship in its first year in the league, won the North Coast Section Division V championship and was the first St. Vincent football team ever to compete in the California Interscholastic Federation state playoffs.

St. Vincent’s NCS championship ring. (SUMNER FOWLER / FOR THE SRGUS-COURIER)

The payoff was a long-time coming for the players who wrapped up the season in December and are just now receiving their rings as baseball is ending the final phase of its season.

St. Vincent handed out 40 rings, 28 to players and 12 to coaches and other key personnel. Each recipient paid for his or her own ring, although Coach Trent Herzog and his staff made sure that every player received an impressive momento.

“It was a great season and a great way to get together one last time,” said Herzog. “It is probably the last time we will all be together again.”