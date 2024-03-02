Despite cold temperatures, the National Weather Service reported only very light snowfall Saturday in the North Bay but predicted possible snowfall in higher elevations through Sunday morning.

Meteorologists reported a bit of snow at the 4.300-foot level above St. Helena.

“Chances are really open through tomorrow morning,” meteorologist Nicole Sarment of the service’s Monterey office said Saturday. Any snowfall would likely be at elevations above 2,500 feet she said.

“It’s going to be a really small accumulation,” Sarment said.

A frost advisory will go into effect late tonight for portions of the North Bay, the National Weather Service said Saturday morning on X.

While there is still more rain and wind to come today, the primary hazard continues to be the cold. A Frost Advisory will go into effect late tonight for portions of the North Bay. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/HGyWelZAtw — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 2, 2024

A powerful blizzard raged overnight into Saturday in the Sierra Nevada as the biggest storm of the season shut down a long stretch of Interstate-80 in California and gusty winds and heavy rain hit lower elevations, leaving tens of thousands of customers without power, the Associated Press reported.

Up to 10 feet, or 3 meters, of snow is expected in some areas. The National Weather Service said early Saturday that widespread blowing snow was creating “extremely dangerous to impossible travel conditions.”

