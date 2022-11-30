‘Changing somebody’s life’: Petaluma volunteers give back to local seniors

Once a month, Petaluma resident Maria Utyaganova takes a couple hours out of her jam-packed schedule to bring her two young daughters to visit residents at the Petaluma Post-Acute Rehab facility on B Street, many of whom don't have other family members to keep them company on a regular basis – or in some cases, at all.

There, her daughters – 13-year-old Sofia Pinaeva and 10-year-old Vera Pinaeva – strike up some popular tunes with the piano, marimba and their own singing voices in the center’s gathering room, as Utyaganova watches the elderly residents light up with joy and dance along in their wheelchairs.

After a half hour of music, the girls spend another hour making arts and crafts with the residents as they talk to them about their lives and legacies.

“There’s some kind of spark that comes from children that senior citizens need,” Utyaganova said. “You can see their eyes, the light comes back to them. They start smiling, they start laughing. They come to life.”

The Petaluma Adopt a Senior program began in 2021, after Post-Acute Rehab activities director Helen Bond noticed that, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the senior residents were not getting the social interaction that people need to keep them going in their everyday lives. Instead, she said, many were experiencing isolation and loneliness.

“I couldn’t watch those seniors living day by day looking through the window waiting for someone to knock on the door and say, ‘Hey, would you like to spend some time with me?’” Bond said.

So Bond, a former educator at Miwok Valley Charter School, began inviting students and families she knew in the community to help in any and all ways, which is how Utyaganova and her daughters got involved.

Utyaganova, who works full time with a local biotech company, usually spends her time outside of work taking her daughters to and from school, as well as to their extracurricular activities like gymnastics, swimming and piano lessons. But the Petaluma mother also wants her children to do their part to give back to others.

“I want the girls to be involved in the community, I want the girls to do more than just school and activities,” she said.

And since their piano instructor advised them to perform for a variety of audiences, and practice their music skills daily, doing so at Post-Acute Rehab presented a perfect opportunity.

“The most valuable gift of life, it doesn’t matter for what age group – it’s time. Investing the time,” Bond said. “That moment can change the day for them and bring another day of living, and living fully. It’s changing somebody’s life.”

Last year over the holiday season, Bond and her team held a blanket drive to give the senior community some cozy comfort during the winter months. She is doing so again this year, and expanding the effort to include a “Secret Santa for Seniors” program, which calls for gifts including necessities like soap and hand cream, clothing and accessories. Donations can be brought to Post-Acute Rehab by Dec. 10. (A pdf link to the full “Secret Santa” wish list is available at adoptaseniorpetaluma.com.)

Those who volunteer with the Adopt A Senior program are generally expected to have a commitment of three to six months of service, and each volunteer is expected to plan their own activities. Those wishing to join the effort can learn more at adoptaseniorpetaluma.com.

