What: The Pen is Mighty: The Lettering of Charles M. Schulz

The first cartoon beagle to orbit the moon is earthbound again. A Charles Schulz classic comic strip reproduction of “First Beagle on the Moon” and one of his pen nibs have returned home following a voyage to the moon in NASA’s Artemis I spacecraft.

Schulz’s widow, Jean Schulz, and museum curator Benjamin Clark unboxed the artifacts Thursday in Santa Rosa as a news television crew from KRCA in Sacramento recorded the return of the objects launched into space Nov. 16, 2022 for a 25-day spaceflight on board and Orion rocket.

The Charles M. Schulz Museum will display the pieces at a yet-to-be determined future date. However museum visitors can see a similar pen nib in its current exhibition, “The Pen is Mighty: The Lettering of Charles M. Schulz” which is on view through July.

NASA began collaborating with Schulz and Snoopy beginning in the 1960s with the Apollo missions to land men on the moon. The Artemis program aims to send astronauts back to the moon and then to Mars.