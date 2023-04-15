“In grateful recognition of AARP and the Senior Advisory Committee for contributing to Petaluma’s Age-Friendly Initiative 2021.”

Those are the words engraved on brass plates affixed to two brand new chess board tables that were recently installed, in between rain storms, near the Balshaw Bridge on Water Street. Complete with brand new benches, the tables are now a permanent addition to Petaluma’s downtown waterfront, to be officially dedicated and celebrated on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“There will be a ‘Chess Table Celebration’ on Water Street,” confirmed Kris Rebillot, former Chair of the Petaluma Senior Advisory Committee, and a current member of Petaluma’s General Plan Advisory Committee. “The tables were installed sometime in February. We waited to do the celebration in hopes we'd have better weather!”

In explanation of the plaques on the tables, Rebillot said, “California AARP gave the city $10K for the tables. The Senior Advisory Committee, through the city, applied for a ‘challenge grant’ from National AARP. We didn't get it, but it got kicked to the state and they gave us the money!”

As for the reference to Petaluma’s “age-friendly initiative,” Rebillot explained that “age-Friendly” is a national movement, supported by the AARP – the American Association of Retired Persons – and described on an AARP website as “a catalyst to educate local leaders (both elected officials and engaged residents) and encourage them to implement the types of changes that make communities more livable for people of all ages, especially older adults.”

“Locally, we are in the 'action planning' phase,” said Rebillot. “At some point – probably in the fall – we will have a plan to present to City Council.”

Chess tables where seniors can relax for a few hours of low-impact, low-cost competitive fun are just the tip of the iceberg.

Icebergs, of course, move rather slowly, and so has the effort to install the tables in a spot where they can have maximum positive impact. To lock in a location for the chess table, there was what Rebillot calls a “pop-up event” last spring, a time when the future location of the tables was still being contemplated. The response to the waterside event was gratifying, to say the least, as dozens of locals came down to Water Street to play chess by the river.

“The city wants to support inter-generational activities,” explained Rebillot. “Research shows that older adults and young people thrive when they have opportunities to interact. Chess is inter-generational.“

The official dedication of the tables, now in place and already bedecked with the generous droppings of chess-loving birds, is expected to be the beginning of many relaxing days at the river for lovers of chess (and checkers, of course).

Organizers expect a much bigger crowd than the pop-up. Of course, since there are only two tables, organizers will have extra tables to accommodate more play, but all chess playing attendees hoping to sit down for a match are asked to bring their own boards and chess pieces.

Comparing the upcoming celebration to last year’s pop-up event, Rebillot said, “I hope this event will be even more successful.”