CHP airlifts two people and a dog who were snowed in for 2 months in Sierra County

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 4, 2022, 2:50PM
DOWNIEVILLE — Two people and their dog who were snowed in their cabin in the Sierra Nevada mountains for two months were airlifted by a California Highway Patrol helicopter after they started running low on food, officials said.

Officer Jared Boothe of the CHP Valley Division, Air Operations said Friday the cabin was snowed in on Dec. 6 and that the pair called for help Tuesday. The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from a CHP helicopter to access the remote location.

The pair tried to leave by car but downed trees and snow on the road blocked them, Boothe said.

Boothe said the helicopter landed near the cabin while very strong winds were blowing. The pair and their dog then got on the chopper and were flown to a landing zone.

CHP posted video of the rescue on Facebook.

Helicopter Assists with Rescue Yesterday afternoon, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with rescuing two trapped people. Two people had been snowed in their cabin since December 6th. Unable to leave due to snow and downed trees, they were running out of supplies. CHP helicopter (H-20) was requested to assist due to the remote location and blocked roads. H-20 was able to land near the cabin, while very strong winds were blowing. The pair and their dog were flown in H-20 to a landing zone where Sierra County Deputies transported them to a safe location. Pilot- Lewis Paramedic- Hallam CHP - Valley Division Sierra County Sheriff's Office CHP - Oakhurst CHP - Grass Valley CHP - Truckee

Posted by CHP - Valley Division Air Operations on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

