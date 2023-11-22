CHP: At least 1 dead in crash east of Petaluma
At least one person died Tuesday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash east of Petaluma, where one vehicle overturned, authorities said.
The collision was reported about 2:40 p.m. at Highway 116 and Lakeville Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
As of 6 p.m., southbound Lakeville was blocked and traffic was being diverted onto Highway 116.
There’s no estimation for reopening.
According to early reports from the CHP, the collision involved at least a black pickup truck, a white pickup truck and a white SUV.
One of the vehicles went off the road and several passersby tried to assist people out of one that overturned.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
