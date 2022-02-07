Woman dies in 5-vehicle Highway 101 collision near Healdsburg

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a five-vehicle collision that left a woman dead Monday and shut down part of Highway 101 for several hours outside Healdsburg.

The collision occurred about 1 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 near Old Redwood Highway. All lanes were blocked until about 5 p.m. when the freeway reopened.

According to the CHP, traffic was moving slowly for road construction in the area when the driver of a Dodge Ram struck a vehicle from behind and caused a chain reaction.

“He was going faster than the vehicles he was approaching. At this point, we believe they were slowing. Not stopped, not going freeway speeds but going a lot slower than he was,” CHP Officer David deRutte said.

He said officials were trying to determine the order of impact in the collision, which left a Hyundai Tucson “mangled” and killed a woman who was sitting in its rear.

She’s in her 20s and was from outside of California.

The Dodge’s driver was not injured. He cooperated with investigators and they determined he was not driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Two other people suffered major injuries in the collision.

All lanes were blocked and traffic was diverted onto Old Redwood Highway, deRutte said.

The collision was between the off- and on-ramps, making it possible for other motorists to go around the accident site.

Traffic moved slowly for several hours and people were encouraged to avoid the area, according to the CHP.

