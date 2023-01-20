A driver was arrested early Friday in a suspected head-on DUI crash in Petaluma that sent him and two others to the hospital, according to authorities.

Around 1 a.m., a passing motorist reported the crash on Adobe Road between Lynch and Corona roads, according to Officer David deRutte, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators determined that a northbound Ford Fusion driven by Mauricio Gopar, 27, of Petaluma, veered into the southbound lanes and hit a southbound Subaru Forester head on.

The Subaru was driven by a 65-year-old Fairfield man who was sent to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa for major injuries that were not life threatening. His passenger, a 63-year-old Fairfield woman, was also transported to the Santa Rosa hospital for minor to moderate injuries, according to CHP

Gopar was hospitalized for minor injuries, deRutte said.

CHP investigators determined Gopar was under the influence of alcohol and once he was cleared by medical staff he was booked in the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of felony DUI.

deRutte did not know Gopar’s bail amount.

Petaluma Police Department assisted with traffic control, he said.

