Chris Castillo attended last week’s National Sexual Assault Conference in San Francisco — her final as executive director of Verity, the local nonprofit helping sexual assault and trafficking survivors who live, work or were assaulted in Sonoma County.

The San Francisco native said she wished “everybody in the world could attend this conference, because it's just, like, the next steps of where we are in the movement and where we're going.”

She’s leaving the post she’s held for nearly 16 years, but she won’t be leaving the work entirely.

Castillo, 75, has been working to create safe spaces since she lost hers at the age of 10. In 2022, she shared her story with The Press Democrat about being sexually assaulted by her brother and then subsequently trafficked.

But, she said, the crimes committed against her don’t define her. It’s Castillo’s passion, warmth, love and dedication to the collective that do, according to her colleagues and friends.

“I'm retiring from working 60 hours a week, definitely from that, but I am not retiring from my passion in this movement or in other social justice arenas in this world,” Castillo said.

Thursday will be her final day with Verity.

After a month of overlap, Verity’s incoming executive director, Rebecca Fein, will take over Sept. 1. The organization’s board president, Kate McCoy, said Fein “stood out from the beginning as being a front runner.”

Castillo, Fein and four other people from the organization attended the National Sexual Assault Conference — a weeklong event bringing together those committed to ending sexual violence — together in San Francisco. Castillo spoke with The Press Democrat from her hotel room.

“I feel tremendous joy for what we've been able to accomplish, I feel tremendous sadness for the fact that we still have so far to go, and I feel abundant hope for the future and for the now,” she said.

Despite setbacks, like U.S. women losing their reproductive rights after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022 , she said she feels elated, “because there is so much energy in addressing the inequities and the social injustices that are happening.”

Castillo is a self-proclaimed lifelong advocate for survivors of sexual assault, human trafficking and a “fighter for social justice and human rights.”

She was hired to lead Verity — then known as United Against Sexual Assault — in 2007. The name was changed to Verity to honor the truth that survivors share when they use Verity’s services. Castillo moved away from the former name to help more people use their services.

“We would be at tabling events and other events in the community and people wouldn't want to come up to us, because the words sexual assault were in our name.”

She said people were afraid to approach the table “because they felt like they will be outed.”

The local organization started in 1974 when students, professors and volunteers created Women Against Rape to support survivors of rape and sexual violence.

That was a few years after Castillo moved to Cotati from San Francisco. Her then-husband was attending Sonoma State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Growing up, Castillo attended parochial school. She attended San Francisco City College until her father said, “Well, why do you want to go to college? You need to be a secretary.”

Back then, one did not go against the family patriarch. To do so, said Castillo, “there would be more hell to pay in that household.”

Castillo’s oppressor lived in her home. In order to escape , she got married but then three years later divorced. “That's not what I wanted at that time in my life,” she said.

Castillo got married again, at 36, on her terms.

She also shared her story about surviving incest and trafficking on her own terms, when she was 28.

But surviving and thriving isn’t a solitary act, she said.

“It takes the collective to do this work to support one another in this work, and to come up with the brilliant ideas,” Castillo added. “It's all of us working together over my tenure and from the moment that this organization began in 1974.”

It’s an organization — celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024 — that “has a very long and rich and powerful history.”

And still, she is known to be fierce in her work. “I don’t like to beat around the bush,” she said.

Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez, her friend and colleague, said knowing about the passionate advocacy being done by Castillo made her work harder. “It was a reminder to me as a very young prosecutor that I needed to do my job well. They kept an eye on everyone.”

“She made me a better prosecutor for sure. She taught me to use the word survivor; she changed my lingo around sexual assault. So, I use the word survivor instead of victim. I use the word purchaser instead of John,” Rodriguez told The Press Democrat.

During her tenure, Castillo championed Verity’s work in schools, to educate children ― using age-appropriate ways ― to identify and report sexual abuse.

Rodriguez said she would be thrilled if her kids received that kind of training ― for them to learn what “good touching” versus “bad touching” is and how to protect themselves from grooming behaviors.

“Our county is a model for how we work with survivors with dignity, honor and respect, and that is the mantra for everybody,” said Castillo.

Kate McCoy, 38, senior management analyst at the Petaluma Police Department and president of Verity’s board of directors, said her agency is the only in the county with a part-time victim’s advocate from Verity working in tandem with detectives.

That’s important, she said, because “there's a certain nuance that a trained and certified Victim Advocate has.”

Castillo was instrumental in creating the program.

Rodriguez calls Castillo a “pioneer and a groundbreaker in Sonoma County for bringing the truth and reality of sexual assault to the public and empowering victims.

“She's the one that's forced all of us to have these difficult conversations,” she added. “And she's tireless.”

Castillo won’t be ending her work as an advocate. She said she wants people to know they can always talk to her, especially “courageous survivors.”

“I will always hold a place in my heart for them. My heart is filled with them. And my prayers are in candles burning for them every single day and every single night.”

