Chris Smith: Once again, Petaluma golf pro helps save a golfer’s life

To run for a defibrillator and to help save the lives of stricken golfers is not in Johnny Nice’s job description.

The assistant golf pro has now done that twice at Petaluma’s Rooster Run Golf Club.

“I don’t know what I would do without him,” said the course’s head pro, Rob Watson. It’s clear a growing number of people wouldn’t care to ponder what they would do without Nice at Rooster Run.

He was at the pro shop at the 18-hole course on East Washington Street at about 8:30 a.m. Friday when the phone rang. A starter monitor at the first tee was calling for help: a golfer had collapsed.

As Watson dialed 911, Nice grabbed the automated external defibrillator, or AED, and raced toward the first tee.

...

THE STRICKEN GOLFER was a retired firefighter playing with three friends, most or all of them also retired firefighters. They were performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him.

Nice, who has worked at Rooster Run for nearly 30 years, handed the rescuers the AED, a computerized machine that analyzes heart rhythm and if necessary administers a shock to the heart to restore normal rhythm.

Then Nice went to meet and direct the crew of the first Petaluma Fire Department team to arrive.

Nice then returned to the first tee and, golf pro Watson believes, helped the fallen man’s friends administer chest compressions. Active firefighters took over.

A heartbeat returned to the stricken golfer, who for a time had showed no signs of life.

“It was an amazing team effort on many fronts,” Watson said.

The golfer who’d suffered cardiac arrest was rushed by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa. I don’t yet know who is or how he is doing.

...

GOLF PRO WATSON and other colleagues at Rooster Run recall that in August of 2017, Nice played an even more central role in the reviving of a golfer who’d collapsed with heart failure on the 14th fairway.

That time, Nice fielded the distress call to the clubhouse, grabbed the AED and rushed to the fairway in a golf cart. At the side of the stricken man, he activated the machine and delivered three shocks.

The man was breathing again when firefighters arrived.

Nice told a reporter later, “You know, I didn’t really think too much about it until afterwards. But I really think that whoever was working would have done exactly the same thing — we’ve all had training.”

This time around, John Nice seems to prefer not to talk about what he did.

Golf pro Watson said that fits for modest man who does his job well, very well, and from time to time helps to save a life.

You can contact Chris Smith at 707-521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.