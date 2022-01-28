Chuck Fernandez, CEO for Petaluma-based COTS, to retire next year

Chuck Fernandez, CEO of Petaluma’s Committee on the Shelterless, announced Friday that he will retire next year.

The announcement to staff Friday that he will leave in April 2023 leaves the COTS organization more than a year to field a replacement for Fernandez, who has served as CEO since 2018.

“Chuck has overseen a cultural shift at COTS, strengthening our programs and investing in our staff, helping us all be more effective in our advocacy of those experiencing homelessness,” said Jamieson Bunn, the chief development and communications officer for COTS.

Since joining COTS in 2018, Fernandez has helped establish the organization as a regional leader in homeless services, and has overseen professional development initiatives, according to a news release from COTS.

Most recently, Fernandez has overseen a partnership between COTS and the city of Petaluma to create People’s Village, a project that will provide 25 interim housing units for homeless residents who might be resistant to dorm-style shelter living. People’s Village is scheduled to open to clients in February.

“On behalf of the board, I am tremendously grateful for Chuck’s leadership over the last several years and so proud to have served alongside him,” said board president Bill Gabbert. “Thanks to his vision, COTS has strengthened our relationships with partner agencies, broadened our funding sources, and put our clients first every step of the way.”

After working as an accountant, Fernandez started his career in social services in 2009 with Catholic Charities in Santa Rosa, serving as homeless services manager and then executive director. In 2014, he became the CEO for Catholic Charities in Oakland, where he helped grow the agency budget from $5.5 million to $11 million in four years and expand services in immigration, refugee resettlement, mental health and housing counseling, according to the release.

Following his retirement, Fernandez looks forward to spending more time with his wife Denise, his two grown children in New York and Iowa, and his beloved dogs, according to the release.

An executive search firm will be conducting a nationwide search for his replacement.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.