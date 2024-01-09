Chuck McPherson, longtime Petaluma Little League coach, dies at 74

Charles “Chuck” McPherson, known to local players and fans as “Mr. Little League Baseball,” has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74.

McPherson’s passing was announced in a Dec. 27 social media post by Blaine Clemmens, who coached alongside McPherson for years.

“I am thankful for the nearly 10 years Chuck was in my life, more importantly, in my son's life and in the life of so many kids I was fortunate to coach,” Clemmens said in his post, which received an outpouring of support from others in the community.

“We had wonderful adventures and experiences together. His presence and guidance and influence made me a better person, father, husband, coach and leader.”

Besides being a coach and umpire for Petaluma youth baseball for more than four decades, McPherson served as president of the Petaluma American Little League Board of Directors and was an active member of the board for years.

In 2010 he had a new award named after him, and that year the Petaluma American Little League presented its first annual Chuck McPherson Award to McPherson himself. Since then, the award has been given every year in appreciation for service to local youth and the American Little League.

“Back when we were in Little League and playing on the all star team, I don’t think there were many people the guys and I loved more than Chuck,” said J.T. Summers, a former player for McPherson and current senior on the Casa Grande High School baseball team.

Throughout his coaching tenure, McPherson’s teams won a number of championships. He also coached at the all-star level, including a team that went all the way to the Northern California championship. Clemmens said that achievement was one of McPherson’s proudest.

“After we won the game to go to the 50/70 (West Region Tournament) against Alaska in Nogales, Arizona, they put you in pickup trucks and there’s a parade all through town,” Clemmens said. “The city is up and excited, cheering on the kids. And Chuck’s sitting in the back of that truck just with a smile. For him, to get to a World Series – that’s not why he coached, but he was always hopeful. He finally got there, and just the look on his face ... you can see a lifelong dream was fulfilled for him.”

In 2018, McPherson was inducted into the Athletic Edge Hall of Fame along with two other longtime Petaluma Little League coaches.

Those who knew McPherson say that he always had a smile on his face and brought a light to any room or setting, and was always the biggest cheerleader for his players.

“Chuck was always positive and always looked forward to coming out and supporting us and it meant a lot to everyone,“ Summers said.

A memorial service for McPherson will be announced at a later date.

