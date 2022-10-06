Physical education teacher Jess Phillips threw her hands in the air and grinned ear-to-ear as she went down the slide and students cheered. A summer heat wave had given way to the first real rain of the year, but nothing could spoil the moment for Cinnabar Elementary students on the afternoon of Sept. 20.

Students gathered around the play structure and cheered as the Cinnabar staff kicked off the grand opening of the school’s new playground by testing the new equipment. After smiling, laughing and waiting patiently for their turn, the kids rushed onto the soft rubber surface and quickly scaled the rope “crab trap” and other features.

The grand opening was complete with hot dogs, chips and music after school with staff, and with students giving their new playground a spin while families watched.

After a full year without a play structure, both students and staff were excited to get to play again. For the entire first week it was open, students passed on basketball, field play and other activities to get full use of the play equipment, swings, spinning pieces, climbing structures, bars and slides.

“Seeing the pure joy on the faces of students and staff made the wait worth it,” Superintendent/Principal Ken Silman said. “I want to thank the board of trustees, my predecessor Kristina Arcuri and everyone involved for starting this process and creating such a wonderful opportunity for the kids.”

The prior play structures on campus finally gave out at the start of the 2021-22 school year, and the last one was removed just after the start of the year. The school was creative in finding fun replacements, but nothing could beat the elaborate new structure.

Extended learning

The play structure isn’t the only thing new at Cinnabar this year. The school has developed and opened an extended learning program that includes before school child care and an opportunity for learning activities after school up until 6 p.m. every day.

After hiring Theresa Hutchinson for the director position of the new program, she teamed with the staff and outside agencies to bring unique learning experiences to the campus. There are after school STEAM projects, music classes and choir among other activities. In January, a culinary chef will be in teaching kids to cook in the Cinnabar kitchen.

The school is also working with outside agencies to bring in martial arts instruction, dance and athletics. The program is still growing and is presently free to all Cinnabar students thanks to state funding for extended learning programs.