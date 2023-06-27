The city of Petaluma has acquired a 1.68-acre parcel on the west side of town to go towards development of a river trail as well as the Caulfield crosstown connector – effectively clearing the way for an affordable housing project at the site.

The transaction, approved unanimously by council members during their June 19 meeting, was completed “at no cost from (Burbank Housing) as part of the development of the approved River Place Apartments project,” according to a city staff report.

The deal means Burbank Housing, a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit affordable housing developer, can now go forward with building River Place Apartments – a project with 49 affordable housing units and one manager unit in a two- to four-story building – on the remaining 1.79-acre lot at 1601 Petaluma Blvd. S.

“I’m ecstatic to see affordable housing going forward,” said council member Brian Barnacle at the June 19 meeting.

The city had previously received what’s called an “irrevocable offer of dedication” for the 1.68-acre portion of the 3.47-acre site, and that portion will now be dedicated to the proposed crosstown connector at Caulfield Lane as well as the completion of the new River Park trail.

Previously known as North Quarry Apartments, River Place was approved by the city in June 2020. The roughly 65,000-square-foot project is bordered by Petaluma Boulevard to the south, the Petaluma River to the north, the future Caulfield Lane Extension to the west and the Highway 101 corridor to the east.

To qualify as affordable housing, the project’s apartments – ranging from 1- to 3-bedroom units between 540 and 1,073 square feet in size – will be designated for individuals or families earning between 30 and 80 percent of current Area Median Income levels.

The most recent U.S. Census numbers available put Petaluma’s median household income at approximately $100,000.

The River Place project was among the first to be considered under the streamlined approval process brought by Senate Bill 35, established in response to the state’s housing shortage.

According to the June 19 staff report, funding sources for River Place Apartments total $33.3 million, including $23.8 million from the California Department of Housing and Community Development’s Housing Accelerator Program, $4.4 million from the state’s No Place Like Home Program, $5.1 million from the Joe Serna, Jr. Farmworker Housing Grant Program, and a $500,000 grant from the Sonoma County Community Development Commission.

On-site parking at the apartment complex will include spaces for 67 vehicles, as well as 38 indoor bicycle parking spaces. A bus stop will also be incorporated at the site.

Before the vote, council members commented on the project’s design, especially on how the parking lot could affect its visual appeal.

“I really don’t want to see this kind of curb appeal in the city,” Barnacle said. “It’s from years past in terms of the design, and I’d love to see the parking moved to the back and bring more of an urban feel to the street.”

Council member Janice Cader Thompson added that she’d like to see more trees incorporated into the design.

“You don’t really want to mask (the project), but you kind of want to mask a parking lot,” she said. ”It would be great if there were planters actually in between the parking spaces.”

In response, Rich Wallach, director of housing development for Burbank Housing, noted that the project’s design currently incorporates trees on the site’s frontage.

Wallach said Burbank Housing leaders worked with a variety of city departments to determine the design, which also incorporated feedback and comments heard in a May 2020 Planning Commission meeting.

A narrow band of a flood hazard area runs along the project site’s boundary with the Petaluma River, but planners believe no development or ground disturbance will occur in that area.