Petaluma’s new finance director is Jessie Gooch, a Sonoma County native with 17 years of government finance experience, the city announced Friday.

Gooch will lead the city’s finance and accounting operations while managing its $337 million budget, according to the announcement. Her new role starts Oct. 30.

Gooch previously worked as budget officer for the city of Napa for the last seven years. She takes over for Corey Garberolio, who was the city’s finance director and deputy city manager for the last five years, and decided to step back and now serve as assistant finance director.

According to the city, Gooch hopes to ensure the city’s budget is “responsive to community priorities” and maintains the investments supported by Measure U, a one-cent sales tax passed by voters in 2020.

Gooch, who earned a bachelor’s in accounting at Santa Clara University, previously spent 10 years in accounting positions in various departments of the state of Colorado.

The finance director salary is $196,000.

