City calls incoming sales tax funds a ‘renaissance for Petaluma’

With Petaluma’s first sales tax slated to take effect next week, city officials are preparing to spend the first tranche of revenue while finalizing proposals that could infuse millions into the city’s roads and workforce.

Calling it a dramatic turning point for the city, leaders say the 1-cent sales tax approved by voters last fall will significantly bolster city revenue by approximately $13 million each year.

“Short term, this is getting our head above water,” said City Manager Peggy Flynn. “Long term, this is a significant step for the city after decades of disinvestment.”

The lack of funding has deteriorated city staffing levels, shelved community policing programs and slowed emergency response times, according to city documents. The disinvestment has also led to crumbling infrastructure that includes not just city roads, but also neglected city facilities and outdated equipment.

Without the Measure U revenue, the city would have faced a $6.4 million annual deficit during each of the next five years, a more than $30 million shortfall that comes alongside a drop in revenue incurred during the coronavirus pandemic, which harmed the city’s retail, tourism and housing tax bases.

In a four-hour virtual workshop held March 8, city council and staff cemented where to place the first quarter of funds, culled from revenue starting April 1, when the tax commences, and lasting through June 30.

Of the estimated $2.5 million, $463,000 will go toward renovating the Petaluma Community Center and installing electric vehicle chargers. Another $425,000 is earmarked for software and technology upgrades for the city’s finance, human resources and payroll departments.

The bulk of the first quarter of funds – $1.6 million – will support a new mobile shower program, climate action initiatives, a renewed contract with Downtown Streets Team and the incoming community policing unit, CAHOOTS, among others.

“Our hope is we start seeing these programs and services on the ground this spring and summer, so it’s pretty immediate,” said Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran.

While that first installment of funds has been committed, the Petaluma City Council has not yet issued the final green light for what will be the city’s first full year with an additional $13 million in sales tax revenue. But a rough draft presented this month indicates where funds are likely to go.

Cochran said about half of the annual Measure U revenue, about $6.5 million, is devoted to backfilling the city’s deficit, while another $4.4 million will go toward the city’s workforce and infrastructure. At least another $1 million is to be applied to recruitment and retention costs, which include raising city salaries to market rate and negotiating an annual cost of living adjustment for city employees.

The city’s General Fund-funded workforce was reduced significantly in response to the 2008 financial crisis and subsequent recession. Though a few positions have been added back, the city’s labor pool remains about 16% below pre-recession levels, roughly 48 full-time positions. Since 2008, the county’s second-largest city has grown by 6,000 people, adding further strain.

Staff is recommending the city add 26 full-time positions, 11 of which would be funded by sales tax revenue.

“We are a people business,” Cochran said. “Our staff are the linchpin providing services for the community. So when we hire additional staff, that’s going to have ripple effects in service levels across the city.”

The Petaluma City Council, which has already signaled its support for the spending plan, is expected to finalize those funding priorities in early May.

Of the proposed staffing boost, Petaluma’s Police Department will use $1 million to add three full-time officers, a full-time detective, a training coordinator and a full-time mental health worker.

The city’s Public Works and Utilities Department is also slated to go on a hiring spree, with $1.4 million earmarked for 11.5 full-time positions, an 11% increase.

In order to create a yearly balanced budget, the city has routinely deferred facility and infrastructure maintenance, refinanced debt, negotiated concessions from employee labor groups and refrained from spending general fund money on capital improvements, according to city documents.

Petaluma is infamously home to the Bay Area’s worst roads. Many of its 396 lane miles of paved streets are pocked with potholes that have become both a frequent nuisance and a common punchline among locals.

The city is strapped with more than $100 million in deferred road maintenance, and city facilities have racked up $30 million in needed repairs, according to city officials.

Flynn said Petaluma intends to move quickly to address infrastructure, with plans to issue municipal bonds totaling $40 million for road projects and a new fire station, while leveraging Measure U funds to pay off the projects over time.

“Not only are we able to stop the bleeding, looking at this deficit, but now we can move forward (on infrastructure and staffing),” Flynn said. “It’s an incredible feat for us. What we are doing is rebuilding this city.”

Petaluma voters’ decision to back the new 1-cent sales tax increase, which earned 60.8% of the vote, joined a surprising wave of support for tax renewals throughout the county amid an ongoing pandemic that has pummeled the local economy, as well as governments’ and residents’ finances.

In neighboring Cloverdale, Cotati, Sonoma, Healdsburg and Santa Rosa, voters cast their ballots in support of renewals and extensions to further fund city services.

But unlike the other jurisdictions, Petaluma’s Measure U asked residents to approve an entirely new tax, and one that will raise its tax rate from among the lowest to one of the highest in Sonoma County. Petaluma had long been an outlier among its neighbors, as nearly all other cities passed their own citywide tax hikes, the county’s second-largest city failed to convince voters in prior years.

Flynn sees the promise of additional revenue as the beginning of a new age for the city, as it aims to become a regional leader on climate change policy and address some of its long-standing ills.

“The city hasn’t been at the table for a long time, because we haven’t had the resources. We can finally lead with these funds, as we should be,” Flynn said. “I really believe we’re hitting our stride and this is the start of a renaissance for Petaluma.”

