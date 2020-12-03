City charts path with new tax funds

Petaluma city staff and elected officials are looking to what will be a dramatically altered financial landscape as the dust settles on local elections that saw overwhelming approval for a citywide sales tax hike.

Petaluma voters’ decision to back the new 1-cent sales tax increase joins the surprising wave of support for tax renewals throughout the county, despite an ongoing pandemic that has pummeled the local economy and many individuals’ finances. In neighboring Cloverdale, Cotati, Sonoma, Healdsburg and Santa Rosa, voters cast their ballots in support of renewals and extensions to further fund city services.

Facing down a significant deficit and still reeling from austere cuts to city staff and services following the 2008 financial crisis, city officials routinely characterized the tax measure as a desperately-needed panacea.

“Petaluma really came very close to having no reserves whatsoever in 2008, so we had to cut everything to the bone,” said Mayor Teresa Barrett, who joined the City Council in January 2007. “We’re still dealing with those cuts. We’re still dealing with around the same number of police, we basically have had no parks department.”

The city faces a $6.4 million annual deficit over the next five years and an inability to fund another $8.6 million in bolstered city services, for a $15 million total shortfall. Staff is also anticipating drops in revenue from the impacts of the coronavirus on retail, tourism and housing activity.

Now that Measure U has passed, garnering 60% of the vote, Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran says staff is gearing up for discussions about the city’s fiscal future. The tax officially kicks in April 1 of next year, with the first full year of tax revenue expected to roll in throughout 2022.

The measure is expected to raise $13.5 million annually, according to city staff protections, and will primarily buttress the general fund. Cochran said a public 2022 budget workshop will take place sometime around late April to early May of next year, marking the first opportunity for residents and council members to weigh in on how to spend the first round of new revenue.

Among the city’s priorities, culled from public surveys and workshops, are public safety, infrastructure and disaster preparedness. Leading up to the election, several council members and candidates routinely referred to the city’s infamously dilapidated roads as a leading priority. Also at the top of the list is the city’s deficit, which Cochran said will be the first item tackled.

“The city does have a pretty substantial deficit, and that should be the first thing to keep in mind,” he said. “Despite the $13 million ballpark estimate of Measure U revenue, we would already be looking at a $5 to $6 million deficit for 2022. So that’s the first step, to solve that existing deficit. We want to make sure we’re solid.”

Unlike the other jurisdictions, Petaluma’s Measure U asked residents to approve an entirely new tax, and one that will raise its tax rate from among the lowest to one of the highest in Sonoma County. Petaluma had long been an outlier among its neighbors, as nearly all other cities passed their own citywide tax hikes, the county’s second-largest city failed to convince voters in prior years.

Petaluma’s tax increase has no expiration date, so voters would have to return to the ballot box if there was a push to repeal the tax. The measure will also establish a citizen-led oversight committee tasked with reviewing fund allocation and expenditures.

It marks the second time in six years city officials asked voters to approve the increase, following the 2014 defeat of Measure Q.

“I’m already getting letters from residents asking for us to do things with this money. I don’t think anyone of us want to be known as the city with the worst streets in the state of California anymore, and it’s time we change that,” Barrett said. “If it hadn’t passed, I’m really not certain what our future would have held for us.”

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)