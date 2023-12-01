Petaluma City Council won’t vote on the proposed downtown zoning overlay during its next meeting at the request of the applicant, the city announced earlier this week.

The applicant for the proposed Downtown Housing and Economic Opportunity Overlay is EKN Appellation, the hybrid developer and hospitality company behind Appellation Petaluma – a 6-story, 93-room luxury hotel proposed for the empty lot at the corner of B Street and Petaluma Boulevard South that has been the focus of much controversy.

“At this point in time (the applicant) made a request to postpone to a future date. I don't have a date ... in hand. Typically though, an applicant would reengage with the city and then we would look to reschedule based on calendar availability,“ said Briah Oh, the city’s community development director.

He added that the applicant, which notified the city on Tuesday, gave no reason for the request to postpone, and that a reason is not required by the city.

The city will notify the public “well in advance” when the item returns to City Council, Oh said.

Because the applicant submitted the application for the project, they are "allowed to postpone consideration of their application at any time,“ wrote the city in response to a question on its Tuesday Facebook post announcing the postponement.

EKN Development leadership said they do not plan to make any changes to the proposed project.

“EKN Development and our partners are committed to moving forward with the project proposed at 2 Petaluma Blvd. After the last hearing, we would like to pause and consider our next steps in collaboration with the city staff,” wrote Heather Knapp, director of arts and events at EKN Development, in a written statement.

The Downtown Housing and Economic Opportunity Overlay comprises three zones within a 14-block area of downtown that “proposes to support housing and mixed-use development,” according to the city’s website on the proposed overlay.

An overlay adds additional regulations and modifies standard zoning regulations to address a site or area-specific need or objective, according to the city website.

This particular overlay would increase building height maximums from 45 to 75 feet (subject to Conditional Use Permit approval), increase lot coverage from 80% to 100%, and increase floor area ratio (the ratio of a building’s floor area to the parcel it sits on) from 2.5 to 6.0, according to a city staff report.

But the hotel and the associated overlay have garnered significant public attention. The city received over 60 written comments opposing the hotel ahead of its Nov. 6 City Council meeting, which included a discussion and vote on installing “story poles” at the B Street location. The PVC piping or wooden poles would have been used to help people visualize the building’s frame. That item failed on a 5-2 vote.

The following week, there were over 30 speakers at a more than eight-hour joint Planning Commission and Historic and Cultural Preservation Committee meeting on Nov. 14, which included four votes related to the overlay before it was sent to the City Council.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.